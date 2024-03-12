Jimmy Milne, former managing director of Hall Russell, Aberdeen, dies aged 99

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Jimmy Milne, former managing director of Hall Russell, Aberdeen, dies aged 99

During his time in charge, the shipyard employed 830 and Jimmy scoured the world for orders.

By Chris Ferguson
Jimmy Milne and a Royal Navy patrol ship under construction at Hall Russell, Aberdeen in 1982.
Jimmy Milne and a Royal Navy patrol ship under construction at Hall Russell, Aberdeen in 1982.

James Milne, former managing director and chief executive of Hall Russell shipyard in Aberdeen has died aged 99, just a few months shy of his 100th birthday.

He joined the company as an apprentice draughtsman in 1939, survived the 1940 bombing of the yard and served for 46 years, rising to the most senior level.

During his time in management, James, known as Jimmy, oversaw the creation of a dry dock in 1975 to secure naval work when the bottom dropped out of the ship repair market. He was then was instrumental in developing a large covered shed to enable all-weather working in 1983.

Pressure for orders

Shipbuilding companies like Hall Russell existed on a knife edge and, as a result, the constant need to scour the market worldwide for orders was a way of life for Jimmy for as long as he could remember.

He was always acutely aware that the jobs of hundreds of workers depended on a full order book.

When a £40 million order was secured in June 1982 for five naval patrol vessels for Hong Kong, the Evening Express said that the order was “the result of the yard’s reputation for delivering on time, and the order-seeking efforts of manager James Milne, and his team”.

Jimmy Milne’s wife, May, launched the Royal Navy torpedo recovery vessel Toreador in Aberdeen in February 1980.

As he approached retirement there were huge worries about the future of Hall Russell as the Government of the day planned to sell it off.

Jimmy had hoped to be able to hand over a healthy and thriving firm, preserving the jobs of all the remaining 830 employees, but when he finally retired in 1985 his hopes that the yard would continue, albeit in new ownership, weren’t to be, and a few years later shipbuilding in Aberdeen became part of history.

In retirement, Jimmy continued to travel the world but now it was in the company of his wife, May. He was also a keen golfer who played at Murcar, shared a fishing beat on the Dee, was a passionate gardener and an ardent lover of DIY. Ever the engineer he loved “a project”.

Jimmy Milne was born in Aberdeen in July 1924 to Ralph and Gladys Milne and grew up in King Street with an older sister, Gladys, and a younger brother, Freddie.

Following the death of his father, at the age of 38, life changed considerably for the family and, after having been a pupil at Robert Gordon’s College where he hugely enjoyed rugby and athletics, Jimmy had to leave at the age of 15 to find a job.

Jimmy and May Milne and Hall Russell staff at the launch of the Toreador in 1980.

He secured an apprenticeship at Hall Russell and then later on went to night classes at Robert Gordon’s Technical College to gain his marine engineering qualifications.

During the Second World War, due to shipbuilding being a reserved occupation, Jimmy served with Aberdeen’s anti-aircraft battery based at the beach and it was around this time he met his future wife, May.

She was a former Esslemont & Macintosh worker who had been deployed to the NAAFI and from there to the blueprints office at Hall Russell.

A tragic blow struck the family in 1945 when his brother Freddie died in an accident at the age of 12,

In 1949, Jimmy and May married and set up home in a semi-detached cottage by the Loch of Loirston, where, a few years later they welcomed their daughter, June. This remained their home for more than 20 years until they made a move back into Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, Jimmy was continuing his rise through the company, holding several management positions until his final promotion to managing director and chief executive in 1980.

Jimmy Milne with his wife May and daughter June after receiving his OBE at Buckingham Palace in 1986.

His long and dedicated service to shipbuilding in Aberdeen culminated with the awarding of an OBE in 1986.

In retirement, Jimmy and May spent many holidays in Madeira and Switzerland. A huge football fan, he had been a regular at Pittodrie over the years and also continued to golf and fish. He was a proud grandfather to Ewan and Christopher.

Sadly, May died suddenly in 2000, but Jimmy was able to carry on living in the home he loved, indulging in his passions for DIY and gardening well into his 80s, though latterly with the help of his loving family.

He died at home on February 10 and his funeral took place on February 27.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Conversation