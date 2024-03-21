Inverurie man admits sex toy assault on his elderly neighbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie man admits sex toy assault on his elderly neighbour

John Donald McBoyle cornered the anxious and frail 76-year-old stroke victim in her Tarves home during the terrifying ordeal.

By Danny McKay
John Donald McBoyle, also known as Donald McBoyle, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
John Donald McBoyle, also known as Donald McBoyle, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

An Inverurie pensioner has been placed on the sex offenders register after assaulting his former elderly neighbour in Tarves with a sex toy.

John Donald McBoyle visited his then-76-year-old neighbour in the Aberdeenshire village to help fix her boiler but also brought along a vibrator and bottle of lube.

The vulnerable woman, who suffers from anxiety and is a stroke victim, was then cornered by McBoyle, who forced the device upon the terrified woman and insisted that she liked it.

McBoyle, a 73-year-old married father, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday morning when he was put on the sex offenders register ahead of being sentenced in May.

Fiscal depute Anne McDonald told the court: “The complainer in this case was 76 at the time of the offence. She resided alone at the address.

John Donald McBoyle, known as Donald McBoyle, leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

“She suffers from anxiety and had suffered a stroke about a year prior to this incident. Because of her frailty and anxiety, she rarely let anyone other than close family enter her house.

“On this particular day, July 26, around 11.45am, the accused was allowed access to the complainer’s house. This was with regard to carrying out work on the boiler there.

“The accused was allowed entry and had access to the kitchen and utility room.

“The accused was still carrying out work at the address at about 3pm when the complainer was in the kitchen and the accused asked her to come through to the utility room to see some work he’d been carrying out.

‘The accused moved closer to her with the vibrator turned on’

“The accused stood very close to her, blocking her in the area between the back wall and the boiler.

“The accused then said, ‘I’ve got a toy’. He picked up a plastic bag and took out a vibrator from the bag, showed the complainer a tube of lubricant and began demonstrating how the vibrator worked.

“He said it had five settings and placed it in the complainer’s hand. The complainer did not hold onto the vibrator and told him to stop. The accused did not.

“The accused held out the vibrator and moved closer to her with the vibrator turned on and functioning.”

She protested saying she didn’t like it and he replied: ‘Oh yes you do. This is lovely’

McBoyle held the sex toy against the woman’s genitals over her clothing.

But when she protested, pushing him away and saying she didn’t like it, he replied: “Oh yes you do. This is lovely”.

Ms McDonald added: “The complainer was scared of what the accused was going to do and felt he was much more powerful and stronger than her.”

Eventually, she managed to turn away and McBoyle left, saying he was leaving the vibrator for her and that she would “enjoy it”.

The woman said she did not want it.

McBoyle later handed himself in to the police after learning they were looking for him following the disturbing encounter.

John Donald McBoyle will return to Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing on a later date.

McBoyle, who has since moved out of his family home in the Aberdeenshire village and now lives in Hanover Court in Inverurie, pled guilty to sexual assault.

Sheriff David Clapham granted a Crown motion for forfeiture of the vibrator and deferred sentence on McBoyle for background reports.

He also made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act in the meantime.

Defence agent Michael Burnett reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

