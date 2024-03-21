Inverurie man admits sex toy assault on his elderly neighbour

An Inverurie pensioner has been placed on the sex offenders register after assaulting his former elderly neighbour in Tarves with a sex toy.

John Donald McBoyle visited his then-76-year-old neighbour in the Aberdeenshire village to help fix her boiler but also brought along a vibrator and bottle of lube.

The vulnerable woman, who suffers from anxiety and is a stroke victim, was then cornered by McBoyle, who forced the device upon the terrified woman and insisted that she liked it.

McBoyle, a 73-year-old married father, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday morning when he was put on the sex offenders register ahead of being sentenced in May.

Fiscal depute Anne McDonald told the court: “The complainer in this case was 76 at the time of the offence. She resided alone at the address.

“She suffers from anxiety and had suffered a stroke about a year prior to this incident. Because of her frailty and anxiety, she rarely let anyone other than close family enter her house.

“On this particular day, July 26, around 11.45am, the accused was allowed access to the complainer’s house. This was with regard to carrying out work on the boiler there.

“The accused was allowed entry and had access to the kitchen and utility room.

“The accused was still carrying out work at the address at about 3pm when the complainer was in the kitchen and the accused asked her to come through to the utility room to see some work he’d been carrying out.

‘The accused moved closer to her with the vibrator turned on’

“The accused stood very close to her, blocking her in the area between the back wall and the boiler.

“The accused then said, ‘I’ve got a toy’. He picked up a plastic bag and took out a vibrator from the bag, showed the complainer a tube of lubricant and began demonstrating how the vibrator worked.

“He said it had five settings and placed it in the complainer’s hand. The complainer did not hold onto the vibrator and told him to stop. The accused did not.

“The accused held out the vibrator and moved closer to her with the vibrator turned on and functioning.”

She protested saying she didn’t like it and he replied: ‘Oh yes you do. This is lovely’

McBoyle held the sex toy against the woman’s genitals over her clothing.

But when she protested, pushing him away and saying she didn’t like it, he replied: “Oh yes you do. This is lovely”.

Ms McDonald added: “The complainer was scared of what the accused was going to do and felt he was much more powerful and stronger than her.”

Eventually, she managed to turn away and McBoyle left, saying he was leaving the vibrator for her and that she would “enjoy it”.

The woman said she did not want it.

McBoyle later handed himself in to the police after learning they were looking for him following the disturbing encounter.

McBoyle, who has since moved out of his family home in the Aberdeenshire village and now lives in Hanover Court in Inverurie, pled guilty to sexual assault.

Sheriff David Clapham granted a Crown motion for forfeiture of the vibrator and deferred sentence on McBoyle for background reports.

He also made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act in the meantime.

Defence agent Michael Burnett reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

