Forklift joyrider leads police on 5mph chase around Aberdeen Harbour

Daniel Smith's drug-fuelled antics sparked what might be the slowest police pursuit ever seen in the Granite City.

By Danny McKay
Daniel Smith leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Daniel Smith leaving court. Image: DC Thomson

A drug-fuelled forklift joyrider led police on a 5mph pursuit around Aberdeen Harbour.

Daniel Smith, 34, crawled under a barrier to enter the restricted site, jumped into a forklift and took off at very slow speed.

Worried staff contacted the police who turned up, blue lights flashing and sirens blaring, and engaged in one of the most sedate police chases ever seen in the Granite City.

CCTV footage was played in court and showed the officers creeping behind the forklift in their vehicle, seemingly unsure how they should bring the situation to a close.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 3.15pm on April 29 last year.

Aberdeen Harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He said: “A witness was working at the locus when he observed the accused approach the gatehouse and ask for permission to enter the restricted harbour area.”

At the time, Smith worked in the area and so was known to the gatehouse guard.

However, the witness suspected Smith was “intoxicated” and so refused him entry.

Mr McMann went on: “After being refused entry, the accused was observed to run towards the restricted area and crawl underneath the automatic barrier to enter the site.”

The witness followed Smith and saw him jumping into a forklift truck.

Mr McMann said: “As a result, others were contacted and, due to his perceived intoxication, matters were reported to police, who attended.

“Despite the police presence, the accused did not desist from driving the forklift around the site, causing disruption to the workers there.”

Eventually, Smith did stop and was cautioned by officers.

However, he refused to comply with a drug test and was found to be carrying 8.1g of cocaine worth up to £810.

‘He was under the influence’

Smith, of Arbroath Way, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge under the Aviation and Maritime Security Act 1990, of being and remaining in a restricted zone without lawful authority or reasonable excuse after being asked to leave.

He also admitted taking and driving away a forklift without consent, failing to co-operate with a drug test and possession of cocaine.

Smith had faced a number of other charges, including dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs, however, not guilty pleas were accepted due to the harbour not being classed as a public space.

Defence agent Mike Monro said his client, at the time of the offences, was employed with an “international company” and that the incident happened at a site which is “part of the whole Aberdeen Harbour network”.

He went on: “On the Saturday in question, he was going into town. There’s no doubt about it, he was under the influence.

‘Saving grace is this did not occur on the public roads – but it’s still stupid’

“He’s heading from Torry along Market Street and elects to go to harbour.

“The position is he goes in and, for reasons he can’t give me, with no rational explanation as to why, he gets into the forklift – he’s experienced in driving it – and he’s driving around the area.

“The police then get involved and there’s this, I wouldn’t say ‘chase’ because it’s only about 5mph, but there’s this process when he’s driving the forklift and the police are driving behind him.

“This goes on for some time.”

He added that Smith “didn’t pay a sum close to” the £810 valuation given to the cocaine recovered.

Mr Monro said the case was “embarrassing” for his client.

He continued: “It’s pathetic with regard to his behaviour.

“Fortunately, if nothing else, he knows how to drive a forklift, otherwise anything could have happened.

Daniel Smith. Image: DC Thomson

“The saving grace for the accused is that this did not occur on the public roads – but it’s still stupid.

“The court will not be surprised to learn he no longer works for that company.”

The solicitor advised, however, Smith now worked as a labourer for a different firm – in a role which included him driving a forklift.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Smith: “I have no idea why you decided to act in the way you did, and Mr Monro’s not really able to offer an explanation either.”

She fined him £1,425 over the taking of the forklift without permission and gave him four penalty points in relation to not complying with a drug test.

He was admonished over the other charges.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

