MacTavish Cup holders Kingussie edge through on penalties against Lovat

There was drama at the Dell where it took penalties to separate MacTavish Cup holders Kingussie and Lovat.

Lewis Tawse gave Lovat an early lead before Savio Genini levelled.

Dylan Borthwick put the Kings in front in extra-time but Lewis Tawse made it 2-2 with the last hit of the game.

Dylan Borthwick put Kingussie ahead on penalties before Greg Matheson levelled.

It went all the way to sudden death, tied at 5-5 after 16 penalties, when Zander Michie put Kingussie in front, but Craig Mainland sent his effort wide.

Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick said: “I thought we were out at a couple of points in the shoot-out but fair play to our keeper Rory McGregor, he pulled it out the bag with a couple of fantastic saves.

“We should have won it in extra-time, but, as the weather worsened, it was difficult for both sets of players.”

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson said: “It’s really tough to take.

“The lads put in an incredible effort, and we twice came within a penalty of winning, but Rory McGregor made great saves from Graeme MacMillian and Callum Cruden, and Kingussie eventually pipped us to the post.

“The supporters were treated to a great game of shinty and credit to our lads who kept battling until the end. It’s a tough way to go out of the cup.

“There has to be a winner and a loser, but the performance gives us confidence going forward.”

Glenurquhart beaten by Kilmallie

There were two wins for National Division sides against Premiership opposition.

Daniel Maclean gave Glenurquhart an early lead against Kilmallie but Shane O’Rua’s rocket-shot levelled before Calum MacDougall’s effort dipped under the bar to seal a 2-1 win.

Kilmallie’s spirit was typified by Innes Blackhall who came off with a broken nose midway through the first half but returned for the final 10 minutes to help see the tie out.

Kilmallie manager Mark MacPherson said: “We’ve had a tricky start to the season, but everyone played really well today.

“The half-time message was to fight for every ball and the players were terrific.

“It will be tough whoever we get in the next round, but this result gives us such a boost for the league campaign.”

Beauly edged a 4-3 thriller against higher-league opponents Lochaber at Spean Bridge.

Finlay MacLennan, Jack MacDonald’s brace and Finlay ‘Stork’ MacLennan all counted for Beauly in the first half.

Ben Delaney pulled a goal back before the break and went on to complete his hat-trick, but Beauly go into Friday’s draw.

All the goals came in the first half as Newtonmore beat Strathglass 3-0 at the Eilan. Cameron McNiven scored twice and Drew MacDonald the other.

Oban Camanachd recorded their first win of the season, beating south rivals Kyles Athletic 2-1 in their Mowi Premiership clash at Mossfield.

Kyles led through Innes Macdonald, but Malcolm Clark levelled. Lewis Cameron’s winner came a minute from time.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “It was tight, and we probably got the luck that has deserted us thus far this season.

“We started poorly but I’m really pleased with the character the boys showed to come back from a goal down.”

Iain McDonald’s hat-trick helped Bute progress at Oban Celtic’s expense, winning 5-1 in their Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup preliminary round tie. Scott Harvey and Josh Cowan got the others with Ewan Campbell countering.