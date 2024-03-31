MacTavish Cup holders Kingussie edge through on penalties against Lovat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MacTavish Cup holders Kingussie edge through on penalties against Lovat

Kings won 6-5 on penalties in the first round of the competition.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick. Image: Neil G Paterson.

There was drama at the Dell where it took penalties to separate MacTavish Cup holders Kingussie and Lovat.

Lewis Tawse gave Lovat an early lead before Savio Genini levelled.

Dylan Borthwick put the Kings in front in extra-time but Lewis Tawse made it 2-2 with the last hit of the game.

Dylan Borthwick put Kingussie ahead on penalties before Greg Matheson levelled.

It went all the way to sudden death, tied at 5-5 after 16 penalties, when Zander Michie put Kingussie in front, but Craig Mainland sent his effort wide.

Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick said: “I thought we were out at a couple of points in the shoot-out but fair play to our keeper Rory McGregor, he pulled it out the bag with a couple of fantastic saves.

“We should have won it in extra-time, but, as the weather worsened, it was difficult for both sets of players.”

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson. Image: Neil Paterson.

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson said: “It’s really tough to take.

“The lads put in an incredible effort, and we twice came within a penalty of winning, but Rory McGregor made great saves from Graeme MacMillian and Callum Cruden, and Kingussie eventually pipped us to the post.

“The supporters were treated to a great game of shinty and credit to our lads who kept battling until the end. It’s a tough way to go out of the cup.

“There has to be a winner and a loser, but the performance gives us confidence going forward.”

Glenurquhart beaten by Kilmallie

There were two wins for National Division sides against Premiership opposition.

Daniel Maclean gave Glenurquhart an early lead against Kilmallie but Shane O’Rua’s rocket-shot levelled before Calum MacDougall’s effort dipped under the bar to seal a 2-1 win.

Kilmallie’s spirit was typified by Innes Blackhall who came off with a broken nose midway through the first half but returned for the final 10 minutes to help see the tie out.

Kilmallie manager Mark MacPherson said: “We’ve had a tricky start to the season, but everyone played really well today.

“The half-time message was to fight for every ball and the players were terrific.

“It will be tough whoever we get in the next round, but this result gives us such a boost for the league campaign.”

Beauly edged a 4-3 thriller against higher-league opponents Lochaber at Spean Bridge.

Finlay MacLennan, Jack MacDonald’s brace and Finlay ‘Stork’ MacLennan all counted for Beauly in the first half.

Ben Delaney pulled a goal back before the break and went on to complete his hat-trick, but Beauly go into Friday’s draw.

All the goals came in the first half as Newtonmore beat Strathglass 3-0 at the Eilan. Cameron McNiven scored twice and Drew MacDonald the other.

Oban Camanachd recorded their first win of the season, beating south rivals Kyles Athletic 2-1 in their Mowi Premiership clash at Mossfield.

Kyles led through Innes Macdonald, but Malcolm Clark levelled. Lewis Cameron’s winner came a minute from time.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “It was tight, and we probably got the luck that has deserted us thus far this season.

“We started poorly but I’m really pleased with the character the boys showed to come back from a goal down.”

Iain McDonald’s hat-trick helped Bute progress at Oban Celtic’s expense, winning 5-1 in their Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup preliminary round tie. Scott Harvey and Josh Cowan got the others with Ewan Campbell countering.

