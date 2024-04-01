Drunk man sexually assaulted stranger in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunk man sexually assaulted stranger in Aberdeen city centre

After hearing the evidence, Sheriff Lesley Johnston found Martin Cassidy guilty of lifting the woman's clothing and handling her buttocks.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A man has been placed on the register after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a stranger in Aberdeen city centre.

Martin Cassidy was convicted, following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, of the disturbing attack on Bridge Street on November 6 2021.

The 51-year-old denied the offence.

But after hearing the evidence, Sheriff Lesley Johnston found him guilty of lifting the woman’s clothing and handling her buttocks.

It is understood the incident occurred in the context of a night out and that the victim was a complete stranger.

Defence agent Mike Monro asked the sheriff to impose a community sentence.

Sheriff Johnston told Cassidy, of Seaview Caravan Park, Aberdeen: “I take into account that you were under the influence of alcohol during the incident, and also that you find it difficult to show insight into the offence given your position at trial.”

She ordered him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and to be supervised for a year.

The sheriff also made Cassidy subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for a year.

