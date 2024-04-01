Drunk man sexually assaulted stranger in Aberdeen city centre

A man has been placed on the register after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a stranger in Aberdeen city centre.

Martin Cassidy was convicted, following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, of the disturbing attack on Bridge Street on November 6 2021.

The 51-year-old denied the offence.

But after hearing the evidence, Sheriff Lesley Johnston found him guilty of lifting the woman’s clothing and handling her buttocks.

It is understood the incident occurred in the context of a night out and that the victim was a complete stranger.

Defence agent Mike Monro asked the sheriff to impose a community sentence.

Sheriff Johnston told Cassidy, of Seaview Caravan Park, Aberdeen: “I take into account that you were under the influence of alcohol during the incident, and also that you find it difficult to show insight into the offence given your position at trial.”

She ordered him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and to be supervised for a year.

The sheriff also made Cassidy subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for a year.

