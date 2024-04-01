Fan view: Excited to see what Jamie McGrath can do in better-balanced Aberdeen side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Fan view: Excited to see what Jamie McGrath can do in better-balanced Aberdeen side

Despite 10 goals, including Saturday's winner v Ross County, McGrath has felt like a peripheral figure when played out wide at times this season.

Chris Crighton
Chris Crighton
By Reporter

Anyone who has ever wondered why pivotal league fixtures are referred to as “six-pointers” can inspect Aberdeen’s position in the Premiership table for evidence.

For sickeningly lengthy periods of Saturday’s match with 11th-placed Ross County, particularly the first half, fans of Aberdeen – 10th at the start of the afternoon – grown used to the hand of fate slapping their team in the face will have been steeling themselves for seeing their points tally equalled by the side below the dotted line.

But when the critical, tie-breaking goal finally came from Jamie McGrath, its joyous result was to propel the Dons two whole wins clear of the play-off zone.

Not yet a decisive move, but a highly significant one for a team whose direction of travel had become shockingly one-way.

It seems that those who reckoned they could not see Aberdeen winning another game were simply not looking in the right places. Places such as the number 7 jersey.

It is a garment once inhabited by the sumptuous Kenny McLean, and there is more than a passing similarity between the prolific linkman past and his present successor.

McGrath, like McLean before him, has taken a little time to make it obvious what specific role inspired Aberdeen’s lengthy pursuit. He has felt much more peripheral than should be possible for a 10-goal midfielder.

Jamie McGrath scores for Aberdeen against Ross County.
Jamie McGrath scores for Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

But that has often been because, spatially speaking, that’s exactly what he has been. Instead of being the central playmaker, ghosting into the box to such devastating effect as here, he has spent too much of the season in wider areas – a sacrificial victim of poor squad construction.

With a manager on his wavelength, a summer to sign actual wingers, and the seemingly inevitable departure of Connor Barron, McGrath may come more into his own next season in a better-balanced team.

Considering what he has already contributed this term, that’s a lot to look forward to.

