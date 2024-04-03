Man who tried to convince undercover cop to send him indecent images branded a ‘beast’

A Ross-shire man who tried to solicit indecent images of children from an undercover police officer was branded a “beast” by onlookers when he appeared in court.

Paedophile David Murchison, from Muir of Ord, thought he was communicating with a like-minded mother of a young girl but it was a decoy.

During sickening conversations, which were described in Inverness Sheriff Court, Murchison graphically described the sexual abuse of children and requested the ‘mum’ send images of her daughter.

People in the court’s public gallery gasped and mumbled their disgust at what they were hearing and one woman could be heard choking back tears and describing Murchison as a “beast.”

Express sick sexual desires

The 41-year-old also admitted a breach of the peace by covertly capturing photos of a young girl in various states of undress, which fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar said he offered to exchange with the decoy.

Murchison admitted a breach of the Communications Act on an occasion between March 28 and 30 2023 by sending communications to the decoy, named Vic, which were grossly offensive, indecent or menacing.

In them, he requested images of her child, repeatedly expressed his desire to have sexual contact with children and repeatedly expressed graphic comments about sexual contact with children.

Sheriff Rory Bannerman decided to defer sentence until May 16 for a background report and restriction of liberty order assessment on Murchison, of Nobles Court.

His bail was continued.