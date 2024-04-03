Man who tried to convince undercover cop to send him indecent images branded a ‘beast’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who tried to convince undercover cop to send him indecent images branded a ‘beast’

Paedophile David Murchison, from Muir of Ord, thought he was communicating with a like-minded mother of a young girl but it was actually a decoy. 

By David Love
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A Ross-shire man who tried to solicit indecent images of children from an undercover police officer was branded a “beast” by onlookers when he appeared in court.

During sickening conversations, which were described in Inverness Sheriff Court, Murchison graphically described the sexual abuse of children and requested the ‘mum’ send images of her daughter.

People in the court’s public gallery gasped and mumbled their disgust at what they were hearing and one woman could be heard choking back tears and describing Murchison as a “beast.”

Express sick sexual desires

The 41-year-old also admitted a breach of the peace by covertly capturing photos of a young girl in various states of undress, which fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar said he offered to exchange with the decoy.

Murchison admitted a breach of the Communications Act on an occasion between March 28 and 30 2023 by sending communications to the decoy, named Vic, which were grossly offensive, indecent or menacing.

In them, he requested images of her child, repeatedly expressed his desire to have sexual contact with children and repeatedly expressed graphic comments about sexual contact with children.

Sheriff Rory Bannerman decided to defer sentence until May 16 for a background report and restriction of liberty order assessment on Murchison, of Nobles Court.

His bail was continued.

