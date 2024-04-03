Macduff chef ordered to pay compensation to love rival after smashing his windscreen with wrench

A Macduff chef has been fined and ordered to pay compensation to a love rival after smashing his windscreen in a late-night car park confrontation.

Bradley Richardson, 25, appeared at Banff Sheriff Court to admit the charge of recklessly destroying the windscreen with a wrench.

The court heard Richardson had gone to confront his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend as they were parked outside Turriff Primary School on January 2 this year.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart said Richardson had approached the couple at around 11.30pm.

“They observed a white Vauxhall Corsa pull up in front of them,” said Ms Stewart, who went on to say Richardson was driving the car.

“The two exited the car,” she continued. “[Richardson] hit the windscreen with a silver wrench, causing it to smash.

“And also, the driver’s side wing mirror was damaged.

“The police were contacted, and the damage caused amounts to £150.”

Chef given false information ‘to wind him up’

Richardson had also been charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend by pushing her on the body and another female – all on the same date and place – but these charges were dropped by way of a plea bargain.

Richardson’s defence agent Debbie Wilson said her client was suspended from his employment as a chef pending the outcome of the case but was expected to get his job back.

Ms Wilson said Richardson was “very embarrassed” by the events and had only gone to confront the man because he had been told “some information” about his character.

Ms Wilson did not go into detail about these claims but added: “It was given to him to wind him up.

“The person responsible for passing on this misinformation has since realised how immature this was and lessons have been learned.”

Sheriff Robert MacDonald said he was willing to deal with the matter by way of a financial penalty because it was Richardson’s first offence.

He ordered Richardson, of McKay Road, Macduff, to pay compensation to the car owner of £175 and fined him £470. No non-harassment order was put in place.