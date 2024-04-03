Macduff chef ordered to pay compensation to love rival after smashing his windscreen with wrench

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macduff chef ordered to pay compensation to love rival after smashing his windscreen with wrench

Bradley Richardson was said to be "very embarrassed" by the events that unfolded during the late-night confrontation outside Turriff Primary School.

By Joanne Warnock
Bradley Richardson appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Bradley Richardson appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A Macduff chef has been fined and ordered to pay compensation to a love rival after smashing his windscreen in a late-night car park confrontation.

Bradley Richardson, 25, appeared at Banff Sheriff Court to admit the charge of recklessly destroying the windscreen with a wrench.

The court heard Richardson had gone to confront his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend as they were parked outside Turriff Primary School on January 2 this year.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart said Richardson had approached the couple at around 11.30pm.

“They observed a white Vauxhall Corsa pull up in front of them,” said Ms Stewart, who went on to say Richardson was driving the car.

“The two exited the car,” she continued. “[Richardson] hit the windscreen with a silver wrench, causing it to smash.

“And also, the driver’s side wing mirror was damaged.

“The police were contacted, and the damage caused amounts to £150.”

Chef given false information ‘to wind him up’

Richardson had also been charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend by pushing her on the body and another female – all on the same date and place – but these charges were dropped by way of a plea bargain.

Richardson’s defence agent Debbie Wilson said her client was suspended from his employment as a chef pending the outcome of the case but was expected to get his job back.

Ms Wilson said Richardson was “very embarrassed” by the events and had only gone to confront the man because he had been told “some information” about his character.

Ms Wilson did not go into detail about these claims but added: “It was given to him to wind him up.

“The person responsible for passing on this misinformation has since realised how immature this was and lessons have been learned.”

Sheriff Robert MacDonald said he was willing to deal with the matter by way of a financial penalty because it was Richardson’s first offence.

He ordered Richardson, of McKay Road, Macduff, to pay compensation to the car owner of £175 and fined him £470. No non-harassment order was put in place.

 

