Aberdeen man had cannabis factory in bedroom to pay off funeral debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man had cannabis factory in bedroom to pay off funeral debt

Andrew Allan borrowed money from some unsavoury characters in a bid fund his beloved partner's funeral when she passed away last year.

By Danny McKay
Andrew Allan, the thief that Aberdeen mum and daughter forced to return items
Andrew Allan.

An Aberdeen man allowed his bedroom to be used as a mini cannabis factory in order to pay off debts he’d built up to pay for his partner’s funeral.

Andrew Allan borrowed money from some unsavoury characters in a bid to fund his beloved partner’s funeral when she passed away last year.

But the debts built up and the 58-year-old ended up allowing those he owed money to to use his flat on Powis Place to grow cannabis.

In November, police received intelligence and raided the property, finding 19 individual plants as well as a host of equipment.

19 cannabis plans seized

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the drug search warrant was executed on December 6, with officers forcing entry to Allan’s flat while he was out.

Ms Simpson said: “The officers discovered a cannabis cultivation in one of the bedrooms.

“The room had been transformed into a growing area.

“There were 19 cannabis plants, at varying stages of growth.

“The room also contained associated cultivating equipment including fans, lights, air vents and humidifiers.”

While officers were there, Allan returned home and was cautioned and arrested.

Allan, of Powis Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to producing the class B drug.

‘Taking the easy way out’

Defence agent John Hardie said: “Regrettably, Mr Allan was in a situation last year where his partner had died.

“He tells me that in the process of getting money to pay for her funeral he got himself into some debt.”

Mr Hardie said his client then “allowed his property to be used in this way” as a means of clearing his debt.

He added: “He describes it as ‘taking the easy way out’.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller deferred sentence on Allan for background reports.

He granted a crown motion for forfeiture of a transformer, a hanging light, a power socket, tubing, a plant pot, a fan, a dehumidifier and an air vent.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Andrew Allan.
Weekend court roll – a Grindr attacker and a Wick sextortionist
Andrew Allan.
Watch: Man admits shocking Soul bar assault after CCTV went viral
Andrew Allan.
Dangerous dog scarred Arbroath cop for life - five years after similar Peterhead attack
Andrew Allan.
Convicted serial stalker tried to kick his way into partner's home
Andrew Allan.
New Inverness prison will be six years late and four times the original cost
Andrew Allan.
Crack cocaine dealer who dressed as carer to try to bamboozle police avoids prison…
The High Court in Glasgow
Three accused of attempting to murder man by torching his Macduff home
Andrew Allan.
Lossiemouth man banned after being found almost SEVEN times the limit
Andrew Allan.
Man who was downing a 'bottle of vodka a day' avoids jail after turned…
Andrew Allan.
'Please help!!!': Autistic man texts to mum after prolonged assault by violent Grindr date