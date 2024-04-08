Aberdeen man had cannabis factory in bedroom to pay off funeral debt

An Aberdeen man allowed his bedroom to be used as a mini cannabis factory in order to pay off debts he’d built up to pay for his partner’s funeral.

Andrew Allan borrowed money from some unsavoury characters in a bid to fund his beloved partner’s funeral when she passed away last year.

But the debts built up and the 58-year-old ended up allowing those he owed money to to use his flat on Powis Place to grow cannabis.

In November, police received intelligence and raided the property, finding 19 individual plants as well as a host of equipment.

19 cannabis plans seized

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the drug search warrant was executed on December 6, with officers forcing entry to Allan’s flat while he was out.

Ms Simpson said: “The officers discovered a cannabis cultivation in one of the bedrooms.

“The room had been transformed into a growing area.

“There were 19 cannabis plants, at varying stages of growth.

“The room also contained associated cultivating equipment including fans, lights, air vents and humidifiers.”

While officers were there, Allan returned home and was cautioned and arrested.

Allan, of Powis Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to producing the class B drug.

‘Taking the easy way out’

Defence agent John Hardie said: “Regrettably, Mr Allan was in a situation last year where his partner had died.

“He tells me that in the process of getting money to pay for her funeral he got himself into some debt.”

Mr Hardie said his client then “allowed his property to be used in this way” as a means of clearing his debt.

He added: “He describes it as ‘taking the easy way out’.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller deferred sentence on Allan for background reports.

He granted a crown motion for forfeiture of a transformer, a hanging light, a power socket, tubing, a plant pot, a fan, a dehumidifier and an air vent.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.