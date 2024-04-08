Ross County loanee Alex Samuel eager to help keep Highland neighbours Caley Thistle in the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County loanee Alex Samuel eager to help keep Highland neighbours Caley Thistle in the Championship

The Staggies striker is focused on firing Inverness out of the Championship danger zone after his winner all but relegated Arbroath.

By Paul Chalk
Alex Samuel watches his winner fly in for Inverness against Arbroath.
Alex Samuel watches his winner fly in for Inverness against Arbroath. Image: SNS

On-loan Ross County striker Alex Samuel is happy to be helping Highland neighbours Caley Thistle keep alive their survival chances at the foot of the Championship.

The classy 28-year-old popped up with the winner to sink Arbroath 2-1 on Saturday, which all but sent the Angus side down and hauled ninth-placed ICT to within one point of Queen’s Park above them.

The Spiders, who were thumped 5-0 by league leaders Dundee United at the weekend, host Inverness at Hampden this Saturday, and Duncan Ferguson’s side will go above them – and out of the relegation play-off spot – with a win at the national stadium in Glasgow.

Basement team Arbroath are 12 points behind ICT with four fixtures remaining – but 37 goals worse off than the Caley Jags, so are League One-bound.

Alex Samuel was a key player for Ross County as they stayed in the Premiership last year. Image: SNS.

‘Going down is not an option for us’

Samuel was brought in on loan from County during the January transfer window. A debut goal against Broomhill in a 4-0 Scottish Cup win was followed by a stunning nine-minute hat-trick in a 3-2 victory at Championship title-chasing Raith Rovers. 

He had gone eight games without a goal, but his winner against Arbroath could be priceless as he continues to impress.

His future with the Premiership club in Dingwall is on ice as he is focused on helping ICT avoid relegation.

Last year, he was a key player as he helped the Staggies stay in the top-flight.

Samuel said: “It would be huge for me to help this club stay up. I live in Inverness, and I know how much it means to the fans, the club, the people who work here. Going down is not an option for us.

“It would mean a lot to me personally to help keep this club up and that’s what I have been brought in to do. That’s why I was glad to get the winner on Saturday.”

ICT stayed mentally strong to win

Attacking right-back Wallace Duffy put ICT ahead just before half-time, but a long-range Leighton McIntosh goal on the hour made it 1-1 before Samuel sealed the points with 10 minutes left.

The determined forward was thrilled to see the Highlanders refuse to fold and target the win after it went to 1-1.

He said: “It was a must-win game. Even when Arbroath equalised, we knew what we needed to do to get three points.

“With the conditions and the wind, it was not the prettiest of games, but we needed that fight and we showed that. And that’s what’s going to get us out of this relegation battle.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

“That was the most impressive thing.

“We conceded and it was hard because we felt quite comfortable in the game. All of a sudden, Arbroath nicked a goal.

“Mentally, that’s when you really have to show up. You must roll your sleeves up and keep fighting.

“I scored in the 80th minute, and it seemed much earlier than that. When the final whistle came, I thought we still had another 15 minutes to play.

“Overall, it was a great win and a resilient performance. We now have a huge game on Saturday.”

Wallace Duffy sweeps Caley Thistle into the lead against Arbroath. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

Wing-back Duffy impressed Samuel

Samuel was also delighted to see Duffy score his second goal in three weeks, having also netted in the recent 1-1 draw at Dundee United. 

He added: “It was a really composed finish.

“As a team, we were all really grateful to Wallace. I was really happy for him to get another goal.

“That’s where wing-backs need to be. They need to cause a threat in the box, which he did.

“It adds to our game. It’s not just myself or Billy (Mckay) trying to create chances or score. It’s a collective effort from the team.”

Goals add to Samuel’s 100% effort

And Samuel knows finding the net again can only add to the value to his impressive graft on the park.

He said: “Goals change and win games.

“If the goals come, great, but what I always give is 100%, so when the goals are added to that, it’s brilliant. That’s what the team needs, so I am delighted to have got the goal on Saturday.”

