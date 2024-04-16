Man found in flowerbed showered cops with ‘certainly imaginative’ insults, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man found in flowerbed showered cops with ‘certainly imaginative’ insults, court told

Paul Connelly quickly became aggressive when police traced him within the shrubs near Tesco in Inverurie.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A man bombarded police and members of the public with insults after being found lying in a flowerbed.

Paul Connelly quickly became aggressive when police traced him in the shrubs near Tesco on Harlaw Road, Inverurie.

The 40-year-old then proceeded to hurl abuse, which a sheriff sarcastically credited as being “certainly imaginative”.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said the incident happened around 3pm on February 2.

He said: “Police arrived and the accused was pointed out to them lying within a raised flowerbed.

Connelly became ‘verbally aggressive’

“Officers approached and attempted to engage with him.”

However, Connelly became “verbally aggressive” towards both the police and members of the general public.

He repeatedly said “f*** you and your pal” and made multiple attempts to walk away from the officers.

Due to concerns about his aggressive and “unpredictable” behaviour, Connelly was handcuffed while officers tried to establish the circumstances.

He was “repeatedly asked to stop his verbal abuse of the officers and the public” – but did not.

After his abusive antics persisted and he continued to try to pull away from the cops, Connelly was arrested, put into a police van and taken to Kittybrewster station.

There, his tirade of abuse continued, using colourful language and describing officers as “fat” and “specky” as well as calling them “w***ers” and “freakshow b*******”.

‘Folk outside have to put up with your nonsense’

As the variety of insults was being read out to the court, Sheriff Lindsay Foulis commented: “Certainly imaginative.”

Connelly, of Parnassus Gardens, Fyvie, pled guilty to resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

Addressing Connelly directly, the sheriff said it was almost to his credit that, when handed court orders, he gets on with them and complies fully.

Sheriff Foulis added: “The trick is actually not getting yourself into that situation in the first place.

“Folk outside have to put up with your nonsense when you’ve been drinking too much.”

He ordered him to complete 140 hours of unpaid work and a year’s supervision.

