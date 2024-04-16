Man found in flowerbed showered cops with ‘certainly imaginative’ insults, court told

A man bombarded police and members of the public with insults after being found lying in a flowerbed.

Paul Connelly quickly became aggressive when police traced him in the shrubs near Tesco on Harlaw Road, Inverurie.

The 40-year-old then proceeded to hurl abuse, which a sheriff sarcastically credited as being “certainly imaginative”.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said the incident happened around 3pm on February 2.

He said: “Police arrived and the accused was pointed out to them lying within a raised flowerbed.

Connelly became ‘verbally aggressive’

“Officers approached and attempted to engage with him.”

However, Connelly became “verbally aggressive” towards both the police and members of the general public.

He repeatedly said “f*** you and your pal” and made multiple attempts to walk away from the officers.

Due to concerns about his aggressive and “unpredictable” behaviour, Connelly was handcuffed while officers tried to establish the circumstances.

He was “repeatedly asked to stop his verbal abuse of the officers and the public” – but did not.

After his abusive antics persisted and he continued to try to pull away from the cops, Connelly was arrested, put into a police van and taken to Kittybrewster station.

There, his tirade of abuse continued, using colourful language and describing officers as “fat” and “specky” as well as calling them “w***ers” and “freakshow b*******”.

‘Folk outside have to put up with your nonsense’

As the variety of insults was being read out to the court, Sheriff Lindsay Foulis commented: “Certainly imaginative.”

Connelly, of Parnassus Gardens, Fyvie, pled guilty to resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

Addressing Connelly directly, the sheriff said it was almost to his credit that, when handed court orders, he gets on with them and complies fully.

Sheriff Foulis added: “The trick is actually not getting yourself into that situation in the first place.

“Folk outside have to put up with your nonsense when you’ve been drinking too much.”

He ordered him to complete 140 hours of unpaid work and a year’s supervision.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.