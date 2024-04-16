How does our joint sports editor rate this Bovril beer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How does our joint sports editor rate this Bovril beer?

Scottish brewery Drygate has put out a new beer brewed with Bovril — yes, really — but what does the head of our sports reporting team think of it?

Ryan and Kieran trying the Bovril beer.
Ryan Cryle, left, and Kieran Beattie, right, trying the Bovril beer.
By Kieran Beattie

Yes, a Scottish brewery has actually made a beer with proper, meaty Bovril in it… but is it remotely palatable?

Drygate, based in Glasgow, have released their “big and beefy” stout, which genuinely has Bovril listed as an ingredient, and dubbed it “A Brew From The Terrace”.

Three bottles of Drygate's A Brew From The Terrace beer.
The “A Brew From The Terrace” beers.

It’s named in honour of Scottish football show A View From The Terrace, which has hit 100 episodes.

In my lifetime, I’ve only had the pleasure on a handful of occasions to enjoy some Bovril, as football isn’t my thing.

Kieran pouring one of the Bovril beers.
Pouring one of the beers.

But if there’s one person in the P&J newsroom whose had his fair share of Bovril at football matches, it’s got to be Ryan Cryle, our joint sports editor.

Ryan and Kieran standing with the beer in their hands.
Cheers! Ryan and I pre-Bovril beer. All smiles so far…

Who better to review this beefy beer? Is it any good? Is it just a bit of a manky gag gift to end up pouring down the sink?

Ryan and I tried a bottle of this Bovril beer to see for ourselves.

Bovril beer: ‘Holy Cow’, or ‘Bull****’?

P&J sports editor Ryan examines the Bovril beer.
Ryan doesn’t look too sure here…
  • 5.2%
  • Not currently available to purchase online
  • Drygate Brewing Co, Glasgow
  • Style: Flavoured stout

You might know Drygate Brewery from their more… pedestrian beers, which are found widely on supermarket shelves and in pubs across Scotland, like Disco Forklift Truck mango pale ale, and Bearface Lager.

So I was shocked to see them putting out something as crazy as a beer with actual Bovril in it.

Ryan and I opened the bottle with a bit of trepidation, expecting the bottle to fill the kitchen with a meaty odour, but at first whiff it just smelled like a normal, straightforward stout.

Down the hatch.

Much to our surprise, that’s basically exactly what it tasted like as well.

“It’s really decent. It doesn’t really taste like Bovril at all,” said Ryan.

Kieran, Ryan and the beer at a table.
A resounding “Not too bad, somehow!” summarises our review.

“I genuinely just think it tastes like a porter. A little bit rich, but if you told me that was a chocolate porter or stout, I’d say, fair enough.”

Would he have the Bovril beer again?

“If offered, yes, but would I go out of my way to find it? Possibly not.

“Bovril tastes like… gravy, and it just doesn’t really have that at all.”

“They’ve clearly skimped on the Bovril.”

I agree. Where I was expecting a mental flavour of meat, there wasn’t any — but it was still a damn fine beer.

My rating: 3.5/5

Where can I try this Bovril beer?

A bottle of Drygate's A Brew From The Terrace.
A bottle of A Brew From The Terrace.

If you want to get your hands on A Brew From The Terrace Bovril beer, unfortunately you’re probably not going to have much luck, as it was a one-off, limited release and isn’t available currently for purchase from their online store.

But if you happen to be in Glasgow, you can always try your luck at Drygate’s brewery, bar and kitchen, located just south of the Necropolis.

Kieran is a former craft beer barman and publishes his beer column every Tuesday online. You can also read his column in the P&J’s Food and Drink magazine, which you can find inside your Press and Journal newspaper every Saturday.

Conversation