Young Highland driver caused serious head-on crash after falling asleep at wheel

Ian Kammerath, 21, had dropped his parents off at Edinburgh Airport for an early morning flight but drifted off on the journey home.

By David Love
Inverness Sheriff Court
Inverness Sheriff Court

A young motorist’s early morning favour to take his parents to Edinburgh Airport nearly ended in tragedy when he fell asleep at the wheel of his car and caused a head-on crash.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that 21-year-old Ian Kammerath, of Salen, Acharacle, was driving on the A861 near Roshven on September 28 2022 after dropping his parents off for the early morning flight.

At around 8.50am – and 40 minutes from home – he drifted off on a blind bend and ended on the opposite carriageway before hitting an oncoming car.

The female driver suffered a broken arm and ribs and still suffers psychologically from the trauma of the crash, the court was told.

Kammerath had previously admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and had sentence deferred for a background report.

Crash victim still suffering

Fiscal depute Alison Young previously told Sheriff Sara Matheson: “The weather was dry and visibility was clear.

“The other car came round a right-hand bend where there was no view of oncoming traffic and he was over the white line on her side of the road.

“She braked but was unable to avoid a head-on collision which occurred at high speed.”

Mrs Young said that another motorist stopped to assist and the woman was screaming in pain and complaining of a wrist injury.

Mrs Young added that Kammerath was bleeding from the nose but paramedics assessed him and he did not require medical help.

The court heard Kammerath told police: “I was driving since early morning, dropped off my parents at Edinburgh Airport but was tired and fell asleep.”

Mrs Young said that the injured woman suffered fractures to her arm, ribs and injuries to her lungs.

“She has been left with scars to her wrist and has suffered long-term mental health problems. She struggles emotionally and is reluctant to get in a car,” Mrs Young added.

Fell asleep 40 minutes from home

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell told the court that her client was employed and “valued” by his bosses.

She said: “He lives in a remote area and getting to his employment is difficult. But he plans to relocate to Edinburgh.

“He made some stops on his way to take short naps but 40 minutes from his house, he fell asleep.”

Sheriff Matheson ordered him to carry out 210 hours of unpaid community work as an alternative to custody and banned from driving for 27 months.

