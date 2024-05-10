Aberdeen drivers hit with £3m in bus lane fines – but planning chief says ‘it was just a one-off spike’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen drivers hit with £3m in bus lane fines – but planning chief says ‘it was just a one-off spike’

The controversial road system was introduced in Aberdeen city centre nine months ago.

By Denny Andonova
Bus lane on Aberdeen's Guilt Street.
It's now been about nine months since the controversial bus gates were introduced in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen drivers have paid millions of pounds in bus lane fines since controversial roads changes were made in the city centre.

Council profits from bus lane enforcement have doubled, coinciding with the new layout around Guild Street, Market Street and Bridge Street being introduced last August.

Around £4.5m has been made on the back of drivers breaking the rules since 2022, with £3m just in the last financial year.

This includes all bus lanes across Aberdeen, the majority of which are in the city centre.

New bus priority measures in Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street left many fuming “ridiculous” bus gates had put them off from going into the city centre.

Bus lanes Aberdeen.
One of the new bus gates on Market Street. Image: Lauren Taylor/ DC Thomson.

The changes were also blamed for the closure of popular food hall Haigs and Aberdeen bistro Olive Alexanders, with owners saying this has “killed trade” for them.

Council chiefs even resorted to drafting in specialist PR consultants to mitigate the rising tensions and better explain the positives of the controversial new roads layout.

Meanwhile bus firms have reported improvements in journey times and promise fares could improve as a result of Aberdeen’s latest bus gates.

James and Julie Haig outside Haig's food hall in Aberdeen city centre.
Haigs owners James and Julie Haig said the traffic changes are “killing Aberdeen”. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘Huge amount to take from the good people of Aberdeen’

City accountants were quizzed on the profit made from bus lane fines during a financial review this week.

Torry and Ferryhill councillor Simon Watson expressed concern over the large sum taken from the “good people of Aberdeen”.

And he questioned whether this is expected to become an annual windfall.

Councillor Watson raised several questions during the latest finance meeting. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He said: “Income into the council is obviously useful, but £4.5m from the good people of Aberdeen coming into bus lanes does seem to be a huge amount of money.”

Earlier this year, the SNP and Lib Dem administration voted to raise bus lane fines from £60 to £100, and make parking permits more expensive.

The controversial measures are aimed to help fill a £83m gap in the next few years.

Aberdeen’s bus lane millions expected to ‘tail off’ quickly

However, planning chief David Dunne said the recent spike in cash from bus lane fines would likely be a one-off while drivers get used to the changes.

He stressed that motorists were also given a generous grace period without enforcement – which is “something they don’t do under normal circumstances”.

In November, The Press and Journal revealed Aberdeen drivers were spared £1.3 million in bus gate fines during those three months.

Mr Dunne added: “The reality is that there is always a spike at the start and then it tails off very quickly.

“Some of the longer-term cameras that we have across the city in the wider areas might only take in a couple of thousand pounds a year.

“And that’s what we would expect [the city centre bus lanes fines] to settle down to over time.”

Conversation