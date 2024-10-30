Cannabis farm discovered at rural property in Moray

A man is due to appear in court after a cannabis farm was found in a remote property in Moray.

The farm was discovered at a premises just off the B9014 Keith to Dufftown road near the small hamlet of Drummuir in a rural part of Moray.

Officers searched the premises on Monday afternoon and uncovered a cannabis farm.

Police have now confirmed that a man has been charged in connection with the find and is due to appear in court in Elgin.

A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a cannabis cultivation having been found within a premises off the B9014 near Drummuir around 1.40pm on Monday, October 28.

“A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Wednesday, October 30.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”