Cannabis farm discovered at rural property in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Cannabis farm discovered at rural property in Moray

A 36-year-old man is due to appear in court in Elgin.

By Ross Hempseed
Officers uncovered the farm at a property just off the B9014 near Drummuir. Image: Google Maps.
Officers uncovered the farm at a property just off the B9014 near Drummuir. Image: Google Maps.

A man is due to appear in court after a cannabis farm was found in a remote property in Moray.

The farm was discovered at a premises just off the B9014 Keith to Dufftown road near the small hamlet of Drummuir in a rural part of Moray.

Officers searched the premises on Monday afternoon and uncovered a cannabis farm.

Police have now confirmed that a man has been charged in connection with the find and is due to appear in court in Elgin.

A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a cannabis cultivation having been found within a premises off the B9014 near Drummuir around 1.40pm on Monday, October 28.

“A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Wednesday, October 30.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen killer Lee Smith during his many court appearances.
Killer of Jamie Forbes was no stranger to the courts or brutal violence
Lee Smith, left, tortured and killed Jamie Forbes.
Killer imprisoned and tortured man to 'atone' for £40 theft before Aberdeen high-rise plunge
The B9111 junction of the A96. Image: Google Street View
American driver banned after causing A96 crash that left two seriously injured
Joshua Parkinson has been jailed for a second time at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Claims paedophile prisoner phoned girl while in HMP Grampian
Gordon Pinkerton outside court in Aberdeen.
Inquiry launched into Covid death of serial sex offender from Aberdeen
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Mum jailed for 13 months after Inverness street assault
Shane Williamson appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Invergordon thug had to be tased three times as he brutally attacked policewoman
Inverness Sheriff Court
Needle-phobic student refused to provide blood sample after positive drugs wipe
Thurso child rapist James Pollard was sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen.
Serial child sex abuser branded a 'monster' and jailed for 15 years
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Mackinnon was found in his car with no trousers smelling of alcohol with slurred speech. He failed to provide a sample Picture shows; A9 North Kessock Layby / Owen Mackinnon. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fraserburgh undertaker found with slurred speech and no trousers in A9 layby