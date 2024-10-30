Crime & Courts Cannabis farm discovered at rural property in Moray A 36-year-old man is due to appear in court in Elgin. By Ross Hempseed October 30 2024, 12:31 pm October 30 2024, 12:31 pm Share Cannabis farm discovered at rural property in Moray Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/6616397/drummuir-cannabis-farm-moray/ Copy Link Officers uncovered the farm at a property just off the B9014 near Drummuir. Image: Google Maps. A man is due to appear in court after a cannabis farm was found in a remote property in Moray. The farm was discovered at a premises just off the B9014 Keith to Dufftown road near the small hamlet of Drummuir in a rural part of Moray. Officers searched the premises on Monday afternoon and uncovered a cannabis farm. Police have now confirmed that a man has been charged in connection with the find and is due to appear in court in Elgin. A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a cannabis cultivation having been found within a premises off the B9014 near Drummuir around 1.40pm on Monday, October 28. “A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Wednesday, October 30. “Inquiries are ongoing.”