Approved: Aberdeen’s former Cordyce School site to become 91 homes

Locals have expressed unease about the development on Riverview Drive in Dyce.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Cordyce School (pictured in 2020) was destroyed by two fires after it closed its doors to pupils for good. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Cordyce School (pictured in 2020) was destroyed by two fires after it closed its doors to pupils for good. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Plans for 91 homes on the site of the former Cordyce School in Aberdeen have been sealed by councillors.

The school closed its doors in 2018 and the building was demolished in 2020 after being destroyed by fire on two occasions.

David Wilson Homes will develop the land at Riverview Drive in Dyce after unveiling their proposals last August.

It went before the local authority’s planning committee on Thursday.

The former Cordyce School in Dyce. Image: Raymond Besant.

Council planners had recommended the plan be approved, despite concerns from residents that the development would put pressure on Dyce’s struggling facilities.

Flooding worries raised by councillors

Councillor John Cooke wanted assurance that the site would be safe from flooding.

He was told that the site has two levels, with the homes being constructed on the higher ground.

The homes will be built on the Riverview Drive site. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Meanwhile councillor Alison Alphonse asked if the former school had ever flooded in the past, which councillor Neil Copland was quick to respond to by shaking his head.

Mr Copland added he was familiar with the site as he regularly walks his dog there.

The former Cordyce School site has lain empty for a number of years. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

He went on to tell members that while the school itself never flooded, a car park located on the lower ground did following a bad storm.

That wasn’t enough to pour cold water on the plans,  which were unanimously approved.

What will the new Cordyce development look like?

The site will include eight one-bed flats, 40 three-bed houses and 43 four-bed homes.

Of this, 22 will be affordable and offered for social rent.

The layout of the new housing development to be built on the site of the former Cordyce School. Image: David Wilson Homes
The layout of the new housing development to be built on the site of the former Cordyce School. Image: David Wilson Homes

A play area for younger residents will be created, while space will also be formed where residents can relax or enjoy a kickabout.

While most of the buildings will be detached, there will also be some semi-detached and terraced properties.

An artist impression of one of the new house types. Image: David Wilson Homes

Electric vehicle charging points will also be installed at each property.

Meanwhile, a new signalised crossing will be put in place on Riverview Drive to allow future residents to safely cross the busy road.

The housebuilder will have to pay £56,500 towards increasing healthcare facilities at New Dyce Medical Practice and £179,193 to Dyce Community Centre.

Third time lucky for latest plan

While this latest proposal for the site was successful, two former applications weren’t as lucky.

In 2018, Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister revealed his plan to develop the unused land.

A site plan of Lee McAllister’s vision for the former Cordyce School site.

The boxing champion, also known as the Aberdeen Assassin, wanted to build a £10 million health and fitness village with a gym, swimming pool and football pitches.

Parkhill Garden Centre also unveiled its hopes to build a new facility on the site along with community allotments and demonstration areas.

However, both plans were refused by councillors.

