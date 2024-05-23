Marshall McKenzie: Grampian Pride lets me give back to community that helped me accept myself

Growing up in a small city, I always felt like I didn’t quite fit in.

I struggled with my identity, feeling different from my peers, but not fully understanding why. It wasn’t until I discovered the LGBT+ community that things started to make sense. Suddenly, I found a group of people who understood me, and who accepted me for who I was without judgment or hesitation.

My journey to self-acceptance was not easy. I faced discrimination, prejudice, and even rejection from some friends and family members. But, through it all, the LGBT+ community stood by me, offering support, love and a sense of belonging that I had never experienced before.

As I became more involved in the community, I realised the importance of visibility and representation. I saw how powerful it was to see people like me living their lives authentically and unapologetically. I wanted to be a part of that movement, to help create spaces where LGBT+ individuals could feel safe, supported and celebrated.

That’s why I started volunteering to help organise Grampian Pride events. Whether it was coordinating logistics, promoting the event, running a stage or simply lending a hand wherever needed, I was determined to do my part to make these events successful.

Each year, as I watch the community come together in solidarity and pride, I feel a sense of purpose and fulfilment unlike anything else.

Helping to organise Grampian Pride events isn’t just about throwing a party – it’s about creating a platform for visibility, advocacy and celebration. It’s about standing up for what’s right, and fighting for equality and acceptance for all.

And for me, it’s a way to give back to the community that has given me so much love and support throughout my journey of self-discovery and self-acceptance.

If I can help just one LGBT+ person have a better life than I did growing up, then the immense effort is worth it. I will continue to participate in Grampian Pride as long as LGBT+ people need help with inclusion or deal with public discrimination.

Grampian Pride 2024 will take place this Saturday, May 25, in Aberdeen

Marshall McKenzie is entertainment coordinator for Grampian Pride