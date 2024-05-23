Marshall McKenzie: Grampian Pride lets me give back to community that helped me accept myself

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marshall McKenzie: Grampian Pride lets me give back to community that helped me accept myself

As well as celebration, Grampian Pride is about standing up for what's right, and fighting for equality for all.

Grampian Pride's Union Street parade in 2023. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride's Union Street parade in 2023. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
By Marshall McKenzie

Growing up in a small city, I always felt like I didn’t quite fit in.

I struggled with my identity, feeling different from my peers, but not fully understanding why. It wasn’t until I discovered the LGBT+ community that things started to make sense. Suddenly, I found a group of people who understood me, and who accepted me for who I was without judgment or hesitation.

My journey to self-acceptance was not easy. I faced discrimination, prejudice, and even rejection from some friends and family members. But, through it all, the LGBT+ community stood by me, offering support, love and a sense of belonging that I had never experienced before.

As I became more involved in the community, I realised the importance of visibility and representation. I saw how powerful it was to see people like me living their lives authentically and unapologetically. I wanted to be a part of that movement, to help create spaces where LGBT+ individuals could feel safe, supported and celebrated.

That’s why I started volunteering to help organise Grampian Pride events. Whether it was coordinating logistics, promoting the event, running a stage or simply lending a hand wherever needed, I was determined to do my part to make these events successful.

Each year, as I watch the community come together in solidarity and pride, I feel a sense of purpose and fulfilment unlike anything else.

Helping to organise Grampian Pride events isn’t just about throwing a party – it’s about creating a platform for visibility, advocacy and celebration. It’s about standing up for what’s right, and fighting for equality and acceptance for all.

And for me, it’s a way to give back to the community that has given me so much love and support throughout my journey of self-discovery and self-acceptance.

If I can help just one LGBT+ person have a better life than I did growing up, then the immense effort is worth it. I will continue to participate in Grampian Pride as long as LGBT+ people need help with inclusion or deal with public discrimination.

Marshall McKenzie is entertainment coordinator for Grampian Pride

