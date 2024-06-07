Man assaulted partner because she kicked his dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man assaulted partner because she kicked his dog

Jason Harrison's solicitor said the man had the dog for 12 years since it was a puppy and it had been "his constant companion" through traumatic events.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man punched his partner in the face because she kicked his dog, a court has heard.

Jason Harrison, 51, appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court having been previously convicted of committing the assault at an address in Forres on January 31 2022.

The charges detailed how he repeatedly punched the woman on the head to her injury.

He also had a knife in his possession when traced by police after leaving the property with the dog.

At the sentencing hearing before Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald, Harrison’s solicitor Shahid Latif told the court that his client had been reacting to his partner’s poor treatment of his pet.

Dog kick ‘catalyst’ for domestic assault

He said: “The catalyst was the complainer kicking the accused’s dog.

“The dog was 12-years-old and had been his constant companion. He had had the dog since it was a puppy.”

Mr Latif said Harrison had experienced adversity in childhood and traumatic events in his adult life, including two brain injuries.

He said: “There were two constants in his life – his pet dog and the use of intoxicants, particularly alcohol.”

Mr Latif highlighted that a pre-sentencing report had deemed his client to have been assessed as low-risk.

He said: “He has been in the relationship for a number of years. It was the conduct of kicking the dog that led to this. He accepts that this was unacceptable.”

The defence agent told Sheriff MacDonald: “There was no planning and no intention – it was an error of judgement on his part, a spontaneous reaction.

“He is deeply remorseful about his behaviour.”

‘A nasty, violent assault’

Sheriff MacDonald told Harrison: “This was a nasty violent assault on your partner, someone I understand you care for and someone who cares for you.

“She may have kicked your dog, but you punched her in the face.

“You have been in jail before for violent offences, you have got form for committing violence against partners.

“I think you need to work on the problems that you have.”

The sheriff acknowledged a letter of support for the accused submitted by his partner and said: “The letter from your partner has helped you, she is supportive of you, she didn’t need to be supportive of you but she is, despite what you did to her.”

She placed Harrison, of Hepworth Lane, Forres, on a community payback order with two years of social work supervision and 180 hours of unpaid work in the community.

 

 

