Man and woman ‘found with blades’ after reports of ‘people acting suspiciously’ in Inverness

A police spokesperson said: “We were called around 7pm on Monday, 10 June, to a report of people acting suspiciously in the Kessock Court area of Inverness.

“Officers attended and a 26-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were arrested in connection with being in possession of a bladed article.

“They will both be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

“A 43-year-old man was also arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”