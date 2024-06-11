Inverness Man and woman ‘found with blades’ after reports of ‘people acting suspiciously’ in Inverness Three people were arrested in total after police descended on North Kessock. By Alberto Lejarraga June 11 2024, 9:52 am June 11 2024, 9:52 am Share Man and woman ‘found with blades’ after reports of ‘people acting suspiciously’ in Inverness Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6498433/kessock-court-inverness-police/ Copy Link Officers were called to Kessock Court in the evening of Monday, June 10. Image: Google Maps Two people have been arrested after being ‘found with blades’ in Inverness. Police were called to the Kessock Court area around 7pm on Monday after a report of “people acting suspiciously.” A 26-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were arrested in connection with being in possession of a bladed article. Officers also arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with a road traffic offence. The trio will be subject to a report by the Procurator Fiscal. Three arrested at Kessock Court in Inverness A police spokesperson said: “We were called around 7pm on Monday, 10 June, to a report of people acting suspiciously in the Kessock Court area of Inverness. “Officers attended and a 26-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were arrested in connection with being in possession of a bladed article. “They will both be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal. “A 43-year-old man was also arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”