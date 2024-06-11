Man and woman ‘found with blades’ after reports of ‘people acting suspiciously’ in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Man and woman ‘found with blades’ after reports of ‘people acting suspiciously’ in Inverness

Three people were arrested in total after police descended on North Kessock.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Kessock Court
Officers were called to Kessock Court in the evening of Monday, June 10. Image: Google Maps

Two people have been arrested after being ‘found with blades’ in Inverness.

Police were called to the Kessock Court area around 7pm on Monday after a report of “people acting suspiciously.”

A 26-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were arrested in connection with being in possession of a bladed article.

Officers also arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with a road traffic offence.

The trio will be subject to a report by the Procurator Fiscal.

Three arrested at Kessock Court in Inverness

A police spokesperson said: “We were called around 7pm on Monday, 10 June, to a report of people acting suspiciously in the Kessock Court area of Inverness.

“Officers attended and a 26-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were arrested in connection with being in possession of a bladed article.

“They will both be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

“A 43-year-old man was also arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”

More from Inverness

The robbery happened at Old School Place. Image: Google Maps.
Armed robbery in Inverness leaves victim 'badly shaken'
Jock Ramsay, of GlenWyvis Distillery.
Why Jag-loving Inverness man immersed himself in whisky
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a killer driver and the million pound council embezzler
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. The Caledonian Canal in Inverness Picture shows; The Caledonian Canal in Inverness. The Caledonian Canal in Inverness. Supplied by Google Streetview Date; Unknown
Man who stabbed teens next to Caledonian Canal jailed for five years
Traditional homes in Narsaq, Greenland.
Highland hospitality duo help new tourism push - in Greenland
Urquhart castle
20 best things to do in and around Inverness
Neil Davidson and Mary-Anne Morrison
From homelessness and suffering to ‘life-changing’ new starts: Meet the duo who turned their…
A selection of afternoon tea cakes on a cake stand
The best spots to enjoy a tasty afternoon tea in Inverness
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man claimed to have a shotgun near a toystore Picture shows; Smyths Toys Inverness. Rose Street, Inverness. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Would-be Inverness carjacker who claimed to have gun near toy store spared jail
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle: Blow as land around stadium removed from lucrative green freeport zone