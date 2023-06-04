A92 near Gourdon reopened following early morning crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A92 Stonehaven to Montrose road has reopened after more than eight hours following a crash.

The incident happened before 3am this morning, but it is unknown how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.

Police were in attendance at the scene just south of Gourdon, with officers closing the road in both directions.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had not been called out.

The A92 was closed for eight hours until the cordon was lifted at just after 11am.

More to Follow.