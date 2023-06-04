A92 near Gourdon reopened following early morning crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A92 near Gourdon reopened following early morning crash

The road has been closed since 3am this morning.

By Ross Hempseed
The A92 was closed off to traffic in the early hours of Sunday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The A92 was closed off to traffic in the early hours of Sunday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The A92 Stonehaven to Montrose road has reopened after more than eight hours following a crash.

The incident happened before 3am this morning, but it is unknown how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.

Police were in attendance at the scene just south of Gourdon, with officers closing the road in both directions.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had not been called out.

The A92 was closed for eight hours until the cordon was lifted at just after 11am.

More to Follow.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A ScotRail train
Rail services to Inverness and Aberdeen halted after two people hit by trains
William Fraser was one of the hidden heroes of the Second World War. Pic: Tom Petch.
The Aberdeen soldier who played a pivotal role in the creation of the SAS
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
DNA snares man who stole 20 bikes from leasing firm
"Frustrated" parents could soon be facing the headache of two school runs in Aberdeen, as the city struggles to cope with the increased rolls. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson.
Two school runs? Parents face putting kids to different schools due to Aberdeen's 'bulging'…
2
Inverurie teenager Katie Gibbs wearing a Who Cares? Scotland t-shirt
Aberdeenshire teenager swapping Inverurie Academy for Harvard this summer
Buck, Dey and Kintana are looking for their forever home. Image: SSPCA.
Kintana, Dey and Buck the Shetland Pony are looking for new homes – can…
Taste of Grampian 2023. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
80 of the best pictures from Taste of Grampian 2023 at P&J Live in…
Taste of Grampian 2023 proved a huge success.
Taste of Grampian 2023: James Martin roasts audience and local talent shines at food…
Image Police Scotland.
Public asked not to approach, but to report, sightings of 42-year-old man missing from…
A large police presence was visible in Inverurie while an investigation took place. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
One man arrested and one in hospital following disturbance in Inverurie