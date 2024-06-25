Man jailed after threatening to stab workers in Aberdeen Lidl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man jailed after threatening to stab workers in Aberdeen Lidl

Jamie Robb had a screwdriver in the Mastrick supermarket and turned violent when staff asked him to leave.

By Joanne Warnock
The incident took place at Lidl in Mastrick. Image: DC Thomson
The incident took place at Lidl in Mastrick. Image: DC Thomson

A man has been jailed after threatening to stab staff at an Aberdeen supermarket.

Jamie Robb, 34, appeared via video link from prison after being put on remand in March following the incident within the Lidl store on the Lang Stracht earlier this year.

Robb had been shopping in the store at lunchtime on March 23 when security staff noticed he was “acting strangely”, the court heard.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin said the guard spoke to Robb and thought he “smelled strongly of alcohol”  and asked if he was drunk.

Asked to leave Aberdeen supermarket

Robb replied to say he was, so the security guard asked him to leave the shop.

Ms Martin continued: “The accused then threw items, which he had been carrying, onto the ground.

“He stated that he was in possession of a knife and uttered threats to stab the complainer.

“The complainer and a colleague escorted the accused out of the locus.

“The accused became very aggressive towards the complainer and his colleague and struggled with them as they tried to remove him from the premises. He was restrained and the police were contacted.”

Carrying a weapon

The court heard that police arrived a short while later and after searching Robb, found he was carrying a screwdriver.

“He was taken to Kittybrewster custody suite,” Ms Martin said: “At the charge bar, the accused became aggressive and spat in the direction of a constable, narrowly missing his face. The accused was restrained and taken to a cell.”

Robb pled guilty to one charge of threatening behaviour and another of assaulting a police officer.

His defence agent Debbie Ginniver said her client had shown “significant remorse” and had written a letter of apology to the shop staff, adding: “Alcohol was the major factor.

“Since being placed on remand he had engaged with Alcoholics Anonymous.

“Prior to that he was in full-time employment and if given a community order, the job remains available to him.”

Wants to change

Ms Ginniver spoke to Robb’s previous convictions and said: “He is sick of this revolving door and wants to make positive changes.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace said Robb’s background report made mention of him having the screwdriver on him because he was going to fix something.

The sheriff commented: “That seems unlikely. He previously threatened shop workers with a screwdriver and got nine months for that.”

Ms Ginniver again said her client had “shown remorse”, but Sheriff Wallace replied: “Yet here we are again, offending shop workers with a screwdriver.

“I am satisfied a custodial sentence is appropriate to these matters.

“You have a very bad record. Here you are, another offence carried out this year against shop workers, making threats towards him whilst in possession of a screwdriver.”

Robb was sentenced to a total of 14 months in jail and will be placed under supervision upon his release for 12 months.

Sheriff Wallace said this would “address your issues with offending”, and added: “You have to show you are serious that you want to stop offending.”

More from Crime & Courts

The incident took place at Lidl in Mastrick. Image: DC Thomson
How an Aberdeen mum sent her childhood abuser to jail after confronting him in…
The incident took place at Lidl in Mastrick. Image: DC Thomson
Firm fined £165,000 after worker strangled by hoodie in roller door tragedy
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Inverness domestic abuser jailed after attacking partner again
The incident took place at Lidl in Mastrick. Image: DC Thomson
Violent thieves laughed following assault and robbery of man in his own home
The incident took place at Lidl in Mastrick. Image: DC Thomson
A9 road safety activist's fury as police say 'insufficient evidence' to charge Highland hotelier…
The incident took place at Lidl in Mastrick. Image: DC Thomson
Firm fined over safety failings after employee seriously injured in Fraserburgh harbour fall
The incident took place at Lidl in Mastrick. Image: DC Thomson
Face-to-face apology for grieving mum after poorly handled probe into son's police custody death
The incident took place at Lidl in Mastrick. Image: DC Thomson
Firestarter jailed after he set Aberdeen flat blaze causing £27,000 damage
Screenshot of video of flames coming through of Ladyhill House.
Man, 35, accused of deliberately setting fire to Elgin hotel
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Heroic Aberdeen woman bites Staffy to save her beloved pet from vicious attack