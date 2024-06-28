Man in court after raid on £240,000 cannabis factory in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in court after raid on £240,000 cannabis factory in Aberdeen

Police searched a property in the Torry area of the city before arresting and charging a man who later appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

By Bryan Rutherford
Cannabis plants were seized during a police raid on a property at Kirkhill Road, Aberdeen. Images: Google Street View/Shutterstock
Cannabis plants were seized during a police raid on a property at Kirkhill Road, Aberdeen. Images: Google Street View/Shutterstock

A man has appeared in court after police uncovered a suspected cannabis factory during a raid in the Torry area of Aberdeen.

Artur Zeka was arrested and charged following the discovery of cannabis plants worth £240,000 on the street.

They were recovered during a search of a property on Kirkhill Road, Aberdeen, at 8.45am on Thursday morning.

Zeka appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today charged with three criminal offences.

The 24-year-old, who address was given as no fixed abode, is accused of producing a controlled drug, being concerned in the supplying of such a drug to another, and the unlawful use of electricity meters under the Electricity Act 1989.

‘Drugs cause misery in our communities’

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Following the drug bust at the centre of the ongoing court case, Sergeant Mark Rennie urged city residents to help the police take action against dealers and suppliers.

He said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is committed to disrupting the cultivation and sale of illegal substances.

“The public has an important role to play and we encourage anyone with information or concerns about drugs to contact us.”

Zeka is due to reappear in court within the next eight days.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

