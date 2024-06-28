Man in court after raid on £240,000 cannabis factory in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court after police uncovered a suspected cannabis factory during a raid in the Torry area of Aberdeen.

Artur Zeka was arrested and charged following the discovery of cannabis plants worth £240,000 on the street.

They were recovered during a search of a property on Kirkhill Road, Aberdeen, at 8.45am on Thursday morning.

Zeka appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today charged with three criminal offences.

The 24-year-old, who address was given as no fixed abode, is accused of producing a controlled drug, being concerned in the supplying of such a drug to another, and the unlawful use of electricity meters under the Electricity Act 1989.

‘Drugs cause misery in our communities’

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Following the drug bust at the centre of the ongoing court case, Sergeant Mark Rennie urged city residents to help the police take action against dealers and suppliers.

He said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is committed to disrupting the cultivation and sale of illegal substances.

“The public has an important role to play and we encourage anyone with information or concerns about drugs to contact us.”

Zeka is due to reappear in court within the next eight days.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.