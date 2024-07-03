Serial thief’s crime spree on release from prison sentence

A serial thief who stole a charity collection tin amid a desperate crime spree following his release from prison has dodged a return to custody.

Dylan Davidson was released from a previous prison sentence just a week prior to embarking on the string of crimes, which included stealing from cars, nicking bicycles and assaulting a police officer.

The 27-year-old also frequently breached a curfew bail order as he roamed the streets trying people’s door handles.

But despite being given more than a dozen community payback orders since 2015, social workers recommended the thief be given another one instead of prison.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the first incident happened on May 10 on Girdleness Road in Aberdeen.

Davidson had just taken a taxi and, when the driver got out, saw an opportunity.

He jumped into the driver’s seat and grabbed a bag containing money.

However, Davidson was stopped before he could escape with the money.

On May 12, Davidson helped himself to a charity tin from Sainsbury’s on Union Street.

It was estimated the tin contained around £30.

Thief ‘assessed as suitable for a community payback order’

Days later, on May 14 and 15, Davidson stole two bicycles, one from outside Aberdeen Central Library and the other from outside St James Church on Holburn Street.

The bikes, which were not recovered, were worth a combined £117.

On May 23, police found Davidson outside his address at 8.40pm, in breach of a curfew bail condition.

He was arrested but, while being placed in the rear of the van, spat at an officer, striking his face and arm.

After advising he’d taken “various drugs”, Davidson was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he referred to constables as “f***ing gay c***s”.

The next offence was committed at Deemount Avenue on June 2.

There, Davidson entered an insecure vehicle outside the owner’s home and stole a £300 pair of sunglasses, along with a lighter.

On the same day, Davidson was caught on CCTV entering the garden of a property on Brunswick Place and trying the door handle. Fortunately, it was locked.

He then did the same with two properties on Sycamore Place.

In committing these offences, Davidson again breached a curfew bail condition.

On either June 2 or 3, Davidson also entered an insecure vehicle on Harlaw Road, stealing Ray-Ban sunglasses, bank cards, gloves and a cleaning kit.

On June 6, CCTV captured Davidson using a rock to smash a car window on Salisbury Terrace.

From inside, he stole money, a phone charger and keys, once again while in breach of a bail curfew.

Davidson, whose address was given in court papers as the Ibis Hotel, Shiprow, pled guilty to 15 charges.

Defence agent Sian Grant said her client had been released from a prison sentence on May 3 and was put into temporary accommodation.

‘Skating on thin ice’

He was suffering from “longstanding drug issues” and “took it upon himself to commit these crimes on an opportunistic basis to obtain items to sell”.

She advised Davidson had been unable to claim benefits as someone else had fraudulently been claiming money in his name.

The solicitor added: “He doesn’t have any money, he can’t buy food, he’s lost all of his belongings.”

Regarding the incident involving abuse of police officers, Mrs Grant said Davidson had breached his curfew to have a cigarette outside the hotel and things had “escalated”.

Mrs Grant went on: “The social work department have assessed him as suitable for a community payback order.

“He’s been subject to 14 community payback orders since 2015.”

She explained that the support of social work through a supervision order could assist Davidson with issues including his mental health.”

Sheriff Eric Brown warned Davidson he is “skating on thin ice”.

However, he added: “With some hesitation, I’m prepared to go along with the recommendation in the social work report and place you on a community payback order.”

As a direct alternative to custody, he imposed 18 months of supervision and 150 hours of unpaid work, noting that Davidson had already served the equivalent of a five-week sentence while on remand.

