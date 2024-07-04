Warrant granted for man accused of carrying corrosive substance in Aberdeen

A warrant has been granted for a man accused of carrying the corrosive substance on the streets of Aberdeen.

Callum Wilson had denied the charged against him previously, but failed to turn up at a pre-trial hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

With no explanation for his absence, Sheriff Eric Brown granted a warrant for the 42-year-old’s arrest.

He faces a charge of possession of a corrosive substance – ammonia – in a public place, Kincorth Land, Arbroath Way and Auldearn Road, all in Aberdeen, without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

The alleged offence is said to have happened on October 11 2023.

Wilson, whose address was given as Kincorth Land, Arbroath Way, had entered a plea of not guilty at an earlier hearing to the charge under the Offensive Weapons Act 2019.

