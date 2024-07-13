Community service for trio caught dealing drugs in Fraserburgh for ‘Scouse Joe’

A group of Fraserburgh drug dealers have been handed community service after being caught in a police stakeout operation.

The trio were placed under surveillance during the summer of 2021 at addresses in Fraserburgh.

David Morgan, 35, Michael Noble, 48, and Fiona Vasey, 42, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court for sentencing.

They pled guilty to supplying heroin and cocaine around the town from an address on St Andrews Drive, Albany Court and Dennyduff Road between April 23 and August 5 2021.

‘Scouse Joe’

Fiscal Ruairidh McAllister told the court the group were working on behalf of an organised crime gang based in Liverpool called ‘Scouse Joe’.

The court heard that Noble and Vasey had been living at a property on St Andrews Drive and police were carrying out surveillance in relation to the supply of drugs.

The police’s cybercrime team analysed burner phones found at the property which connected to the group in Liverpool and during a search found 2.1grams of heroin and 1.86g of cocaine – both with a street value totalling £260.

Mr McAllister told the court the phones had various messages advertising the sale of heroin and cocaine.

Drug debts

Morgan’s defence agent Mr Gallagher said his client had found himself in debt and had been pressured into dealing, he added: “He had a choice, but he made the wrong choice.”

Noble’s defence agent Iain Jane said his client had only been seen under surveillance one time and said he had been going through a relapse of drug use at the time.

He said: “He had spiralled out of control – but his misuse is now under control. He has given up that property and has moved in with family members.”

Out of control

Vasey’s defence agent Leonard Birkenshaw said his client had a “long-standing” difficulty with drugs and she had also been spiralling out of control at the time, adding: “Drugs were the crutches she relied on.

“She was selling to fuel her habit. She is now in a better position than she was and has turned a corner.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater said drug dealing was an issue across the country but in particular the north-east of Scotland.

Speaking to Noble and Vasey he said they had made “poor or bad” decisions, and Morgan had been put under pressure by threats towards members of his family.

“None of you have previous of this type of offending,” he continued. “Albeit you have records of misuse of drugs.”

Community service

Morgan, of Belmont Drive, Liverpool, was placed under supervision for 18 months and handed 300 hours of unpaid work, to be completed within one year.

Noble, of Mormond Place, Strichen, was placed under supervision for 18 months and given 130 hours of unpaid work, to be completed within one year.

Vasey, of St Andrews Drive, Fraserburgh, was also placed under supervision and ordered to carry out 130 hours of unpaid work, to be completed within one year.