Inverness teen caught with picture of baby girl being abused said ‘it’s no big deal’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness teen caught with picture of baby girl being abused said ‘it’s no big deal’

Paedophile Ewan Brown "did not seem duly concerned" about the sickening images found on his phone, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

By David Love
Ewan Brown appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Ewan Brown appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A teenager who downloaded a sick image of a baby girl being abused told a social worker: “It’s no big deal.”

Paedophile Ewan Brown “did not seem duly concerned” when the court worker pointed out the young child was being sexually abused by a man, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

The 19-year-old previously admitted downloading a total of 63 still images of children aged between two and eight onto his mobile phone between October 14 and October 21 2022.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald: “Acting on intelligence, police raided his home and seized the mobile phone.

“He co-operated with officers giving them the PIN number.

“He made partial admissions saying he was looking for normal pornography and when he clicked on a site it took him to a subsequent site containing indecent images of children.

“He viewed the links, screenshotted and downloaded still images and videos, claiming he was going to report them to the authorities.

“But he made no effort to do so, saying he felt guilty about them and thought he would get into trouble for viewing them.”

‘It has been blown out of proportion’

Sheriff Macdonald took the rare step of quoting Brown’s words from the confidential court-ordered report.

In it, Brown told the social worker: “It is no big deal. I should not be in the criminal justice system. It has been blown out of proportion.”

Addressing the teenager, Sheriff Macdonald said: “I see young men like you in court who view vile images of children being abused, most often to get some pleasure from it. I never understand that.

“I can assure you it is a big deal. You are a young man who needs help and the starting point is accepting what you have done. Because of your age, I will not send you to custody.

“I will place you on a community payback order with supervision for three years and on a programme entitled ‘Moving Forward to Change’ which is designed for people like you who view images like this to gain sexual gratification.”

The sheriff also placed Brown, of Cedarwood Crescent, Inverness, on the sex offender’s register for three years.

 

More from Crime & Courts

Ewan Brown appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man accused of gunpoint rape made jail cell confession, social workers claim
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'The hardest punch I've ever given anyone': Drunken thug's boast after attacking woman
Stephen Barr
Banker deliberately targeted 81-year-old customer with dementia in Â£18k fraud
Ewan Brown appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Drugged-up dad found slumped over wheel of work van
Ewan Brown appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Three men in court accused of stealing 7 Ford Fiestas across north-east
Ewan Brown appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man admits gun threats during Inverness police stand-off
Ewan Brown appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Inverness football coach guilty of raping 15-year-old girl
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man caught with indecent images thought 16-year-olds were adults
Ewan Brown appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Three men due in court over Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Ford Fiesta and Fiat Abarth…
Ewan Brown appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Drugged-up thug walked into Wetherspoons and pointed knife at barman