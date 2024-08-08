‘Absent-minded’ disqualified driver forgot he was banned – then crashed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Absent-minded’ disqualified driver forgot he was banned – then crashed

Kenneth Johnson had been disqualified from driving after being found guilty of being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol following a trial.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

An “absent-minded” disqualified driver who claims he had forgotten he was banned crashed into a field while driving to the shops.

Kenneth Johnson had been disqualified from driving after being found guilty of being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol following a trial.

The ban was imposed on an interim basis at Aberdeen Sheriff Court while sentence was deferred.

But just three weeks later, the 69-year-old was heading out for some groceries and “absent-mindedly picked up the keys” and drove.

However, Johnson quickly came to police attention after crashing his car into a field and causing £600 of damage in the process.

‘I hit some mud on the road and I just spun’

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Johnson’s white BMW was discovered having crashed through a fence and collided with a trough at Muir Old Farm in Westhill around noon on February 9.

The owner of the land was alerted to the incident and found the BMW in his field – but with Johnson nowhere to be seen.

Police were notified and checks revealed the car was registered to Johnson and that he was disqualified.

Officers traced Johnson at his home and he admitted that he’d been driving.

He told them: “I was driving, I hit some mud on the road and I just spun.”

The court heard the damage caused to the fence and the trough was valued at £600.

‘He simply absent-mindedly picked up the car keys’

Johnson, of The Courtyard, Elrick, pled guilty to driving while disqualified and failing to report an accident.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said: “Historically there has been an alcohol problem. I’m told that didn’t apply at the time these offences were committed.”

Sheriff Donald Ferguson asked: “Why was he even driving at all?”

Mr Woodward-Nutt went on: “I have discussed that with him and he states he required to pick up groceries and decided to pick them up from the supermarket in Cults.

“He simply absent-mindedly picked up the car keys and went.”

The sheriff said: “I do think there could be alcohol issues involved here, if not directly then indirectly.”

He deferred sentence until next month for reports.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Elgin army veteran dressed up in women's clothes after horrifying attack on wife
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Liverpool dealer jailed after cocaine found in Fraserburgh
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
'He's not a well man': Pub customer spared jail after attack that broke victim's…
St Fittick's Park.
ETZ proposal for Aberdeen park moving forward after campaigners lose Court of Session appeal
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen drink-driver banned after he smashed into traffic lights
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Peterhead man jailed for bloody attacks on takeaway worker and police officers
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Learner driver handed fine and points after admitting £16,000 Turriff smash
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Abuse couple used vile racist slurs towards boy, 8, in their care - but…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
'High risk' Inverness paedophile offered 13-year-old boy hundreds of pounds for pictures and a…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Pensioner warned he could face prison after unprovoked attack on female police officers