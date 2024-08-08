‘Absent-minded’ disqualified driver forgot he was banned – then crashed

An “absent-minded” disqualified driver who claims he had forgotten he was banned crashed into a field while driving to the shops.

Kenneth Johnson had been disqualified from driving after being found guilty of being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol following a trial.

The ban was imposed on an interim basis at Aberdeen Sheriff Court while sentence was deferred.

But just three weeks later, the 69-year-old was heading out for some groceries and “absent-mindedly picked up the keys” and drove.

However, Johnson quickly came to police attention after crashing his car into a field and causing £600 of damage in the process.

‘I hit some mud on the road and I just spun’

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Johnson’s white BMW was discovered having crashed through a fence and collided with a trough at Muir Old Farm in Westhill around noon on February 9.

The owner of the land was alerted to the incident and found the BMW in his field – but with Johnson nowhere to be seen.

Police were notified and checks revealed the car was registered to Johnson and that he was disqualified.

Officers traced Johnson at his home and he admitted that he’d been driving.

He told them: “I was driving, I hit some mud on the road and I just spun.”

The court heard the damage caused to the fence and the trough was valued at £600.

‘He simply absent-mindedly picked up the car keys’

Johnson, of The Courtyard, Elrick, pled guilty to driving while disqualified and failing to report an accident.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said: “Historically there has been an alcohol problem. I’m told that didn’t apply at the time these offences were committed.”

Sheriff Donald Ferguson asked: “Why was he even driving at all?”

Mr Woodward-Nutt went on: “I have discussed that with him and he states he required to pick up groceries and decided to pick them up from the supermarket in Cults.

“He simply absent-mindedly picked up the car keys and went.”

The sheriff said: “I do think there could be alcohol issues involved here, if not directly then indirectly.”

He deferred sentence until next month for reports.

