Man cut himself and smeared blood on wall of salon to impress women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man cut himself and smeared blood on wall of salon to impress women

Mohammed Ahmed admitted a charge of threatening behaviour in relation to the grisly incident on the city's Queensgate.

By Jenni Gee
Inverness sheriff court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A man who cut himself and smeared blood on a wall outside a city centre hair salon did it to impress women, a court was told.

Mohamed Ahmed had swigged from a bottle of Buckfast and smashed the bottle, splashing the salon’s windows before taking a razor from his bag.

He smeared blood from his cuts on the walls of the building – but his solicitor said it had been a misguided attempt at “showing off in front of ladies”.

Ahmed appeared via videolink from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a charge of threatening behaviour in relation to the incident on July 16 of this year.

He also pled guilty to another threatening behaviour charge relating to his behaviour on May 13 of this year at one restaurant belonging to his father and admitted theft from another of his father’s businesses on the same date.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court it was about 7pm on July 16 of this year that witnesses saw Ahmed drinking from a bottle of Buckfast on Queensgate, before throwing and smashing the bottle.

Man rubbed blood on walls

She said: “The accused then looked like he was bleeding from the broken bottle and proceeded to rub the blood on the walls of the salon, then proceeded to take out a disposable razor from his bag and cut himself causing more bleeding.”

Ms Gray told the court the other incident had taken place on May 13 of this year when Ahmed attended at his father’s restaurant, Shapla, on Castle Road, Inverness and “immediately began being verbally abusive”.

He was asked to leave but continued his behaviour, entering a second restaurant owned by his father and saying: “F*** your business, I’m going to smash your restaurant”.

Shortly after this Ahmed turned up at his father’s River Grill restaurant and made threats before walking to the bar area and opening the till using a touch screen system, removing £64.10 in cash.

Ahmed targeted his father’s Castle Road restaurants. Image: Google Street View.

Defence solicitor Clare Russell told the court that her 24-year-old client, lives with his father when at liberty and works in the family business.

Speaking of the blood-smearing incident she said: “This appears to have been some sort of very poorly thought out attempt to show off in front of some lady friends that he was with.

‘Showing off in front of ladies’

“Apparently, it is something called ‘flexing’ – some American way of showing off in front of ladies.

“Clearly he has understood the error of his ways.

“He understands that blood, particularly in the current climate, is something that is of great concern to people.”

Ms Russell explained that Ahmed had voluntarily taken a test for blood-borne viruses in the wake of the incident and added: “He understands that that would have been very distressing for others that were involved.”

In relation to the restaurant incident, she said this had been a “family dispute that got out of hand”.

Ms Russell explained to the court that Ahmed had believed his father was not paying what he was due for working in the family business.

She added: “Whilst that is an explanation, he understands that his behaviour towards his father was entirely inappropriate.”

Sheriff David Harvie told Ahmed that the Queensgate incident must have been “quite distressing” to those who saw it and added that his conduct at his father’s businesses was “the very definition of childish behaviour”.

Sheriff Harvie jailed Ahmed, of Ladies Walk, Inverness, for three months for the blood-smearing incident, backdated to July 18, and three months for the restaurant crimes.

The sentences will run concurrently.

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Unpaid work for Aberdeen paedophile who exposed himself to 'child'
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Weekend court roll – a schoolboy accused of murder and a health board in…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Insch man's horrific sex assault on woman captured on petcam
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Attempted child rapist is fined for sex assault on NHS nurse
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man drunk on champagne attacked girlfriend during Inverness hotel stay
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Drunken Turriff thug punched partner he thought hid his tools
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Bleeding man spotted in Inverness garden had a screwdriver
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen woman tried to bury puppy she starved to death
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Boy, 16, to stand trial accused of murdering much-loved Alness family man
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Four times the limit A9 drink-driver was swerving across road