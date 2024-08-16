Aberdeen martial arts expert jailed after raping and sexually assaulting woman

A tattooed Aberdeen mixed martial arts expert who raped and sexually assaulted a woman has been jailed for eight years.

Matthew Wood, 31, also attempted to rape his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, during an assault in March 2023.

The High Court in Edinburgh also heard how he assaulted the female by punching her and placing his arm around her neck. Wood also called her derogatory names during the attacks.

Wood, of Aberdeen, also punched a child during the time he was subjecting the woman to violent sexual assaults.

On Friday, Wood’s case called at the High Court in Edinburgh for sentencing.

He observed proceedings via video link from HMP Grampian as judge Lady Haldane told him he was going to prison.

Physical and psychological injuries to woman

Passing sentence, Lady Haldane also told Wood that he was going to be supervised by the authorities for three years following his release from custody.

Speaking of the impact that Wood’s actions had on his female victim, Lady Haldane said: “She has spoken eloquently of the psychological injuries that you inflicted upon her.

“She has also spoken of the physical injuries that you inflicted upon her although thankfully these seem to be now resolving.

“I am going to pass an extended sentence. The total sentence will be 11 years – that will comprise a sentence of eight years in custody and a three-year extension.”

Rapist maintains his innocence

The story emerged after Wood, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, was convicted last month on rape, attempted rape, threatening behaviour and assault charges. The offences took place between February and March at locations in Aberdeen last year.

Sentence had been deferred for the court to obtain a report on Wood’s background and character.

On Friday, the court heard how Wood had been described as a “mixed martial arts expert”. He could be seen from the public benches with tattoos on his head, neck and arms.

Defence advocate David Moggach told the court that his client still maintained he didn’t rape his victim.

Lady Haldane also placed Wood on the Sex Offenders Register for life.