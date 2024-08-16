Aberdeen martial arts expert jailed after raping and sexually assaulting woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen martial arts expert jailed after raping and sexually assaulting woman

Matthew Wood, 31, was handed an extended sentence for his horrific crimes, which left his victim with physical and mental scars.

By James Mulholland
Matthew Wood was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.
A tattooed Aberdeen mixed martial arts expert who raped and sexually assaulted a woman has been jailed for eight years.

Matthew Wood, 31, also attempted to rape his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, during an assault in March 2023.

The High Court in Edinburgh also heard how he assaulted the female by punching her and placing his arm around her neck. Wood also called her derogatory names during the attacks.

Wood, of Aberdeen, also punched a child during the time he was subjecting the woman to violent sexual assaults.

On Friday, Wood’s case called at the High Court in Edinburgh for sentencing.

He observed proceedings via video link from HMP Grampian as judge Lady Haldane told him he was going to prison.

Physical and psychological injuries to woman

Passing sentence, Lady Haldane also told Wood that he was going to be supervised by the authorities for three years following his release from custody.

Speaking of the impact that Wood’s actions had on his female victim, Lady Haldane said: “She has spoken eloquently of the psychological injuries that you inflicted upon her.

“She has also spoken of the physical injuries that you inflicted upon her although thankfully these seem to be now resolving.

“I am going to pass an extended sentence. The total sentence will be 11 years – that will comprise a sentence of eight years in custody and a three-year extension.”

Rapist maintains his innocence

The story emerged after Wood, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, was convicted last month on rape, attempted rape, threatening behaviour and assault charges. The offences took place between February and March at locations in Aberdeen last year.

Sentence had been deferred for the court to obtain a report on Wood’s background and character.

On Friday, the court heard how Wood had been described as a “mixed martial arts expert”. He could be seen from the public benches with tattoos on his head, neck and arms.

Defence advocate David Moggach told the court that his client still maintained he didn’t rape his victim.

Lady Haldane also placed Wood on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

 

