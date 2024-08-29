Man in dock after car crashes into building in Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man in dock after car crashes into building in Peterhead

Shocked residents discovered the blue Volvo with significant damage on St Andrews Street in the Aberdeenshire town during the early evening on Sunday.

By Danny McKay
The scene of the collision on St Andrews Street, Peterhead. Image: Facebook
The scene of the collision on St Andrews Street, Peterhead. Image: Facebook

A man has appeared in court after a car crashed into a Peterhead building.

Shocked residents discovered the blue Volvo with significant damage on St Andrews Street in the Aberdeenshire town during the early evening on Sunday.

In video footage posted on a community Facebook page, substantial damage can be seen to the front of the stricken vehicle.

The door of a property was also badly damaged having seemingly been hit by the car.

Now, Sean Boal, of Cumbria, has appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 37-year-old made no plea in response to a string of charges including theft of a vehicle, culpable and reckless driving and drink-driving.

He also faces charges of driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Damage to the Volvo. Image: Facebook

Boal was granted bail while the case against him was committed for further examination.

No date has been set for his next appearance over the matter.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.30pm on Sunday, August 25 2024, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash on St Andrews Street, Peterhead.

“A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Alexander Robertson
Kintore cannabis farmer grew drugs for terminally ill family members, court told
The scene of the collision on St Andrews Street, Peterhead. Image: Facebook
Victim's relief as Alness woman found guilty of historic child abuse
The scene of the collision on St Andrews Street, Peterhead. Image: Facebook
Caithness businessman found guilty of rapes at High Court in Inverness
The scene of the collision on St Andrews Street, Peterhead. Image: Facebook
Teen on knife and assault charges after armed police incident freed on bail
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Bloodhound-like cops catch drug-driver after smelling cannabis as he drove by
The scene of the collision on St Andrews Street, Peterhead. Image: Facebook
Oil boss who flipped car claims he wasn't drinking - he just forgot to…
Soldier survived grenade attack
Plot to kill former Aberdeen prosecutor would have 'shone light on criminal activities', accused…
The scene of the collision on St Andrews Street, Peterhead. Image: Facebook
Security guard avoids jail after he was caught selling £21,000 of stolen items on…
The scene of the collision on St Andrews Street, Peterhead. Image: Facebook
Inverness armed siege man dies in custody days before sentencing
The scene of the collision on St Andrews Street, Peterhead. Image: Facebook
Vicious Alness thug caged for slashing man's face during drunken knife fight