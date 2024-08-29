Man in dock after car crashes into building in Peterhead

A man has appeared in court after a car crashed into a Peterhead building.

Shocked residents discovered the blue Volvo with significant damage on St Andrews Street in the Aberdeenshire town during the early evening on Sunday.

In video footage posted on a community Facebook page, substantial damage can be seen to the front of the stricken vehicle.

The door of a property was also badly damaged having seemingly been hit by the car.

Now, Sean Boal, of Cumbria, has appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 37-year-old made no plea in response to a string of charges including theft of a vehicle, culpable and reckless driving and drink-driving.

He also faces charges of driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Boal was granted bail while the case against him was committed for further examination.

No date has been set for his next appearance over the matter.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.30pm on Sunday, August 25 2024, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash on St Andrews Street, Peterhead.

“A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.