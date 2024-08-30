Moray Police stand guard at former WHSmith in Buckie town centre Two officers have been standing for several hours outside the empty building on East Church Street. By Alberto Lejarraga August 30 2024, 3:13 pm August 30 2024, 3:13 pm Share Police stand guard at former WHSmith in Buckie town centre Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6570094/police-incident-buckie-east-church-street/ Copy Link 1 comment Two officers have been standing outside the empty premises for several hours. Image: Jasperimage Police are standing guard while enquiries are ongoing inside an unused building in Buckie town centre. Officers have been called to the former WHSmith store at 9-11 East Church Street. The door of the empty building has been smashed. It is unknown if this was done by the police to gain access to the premises. The main door of the building has been completely smashed. Image: Jasperimage Two officers have been standing for several hours outside the building. The nature of the incident remains unclear. The ongoing incident is taking place on the former WHSmith premises on East Church Street. Police Scotland has been contacted for comment. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.
