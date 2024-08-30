Police stand guard at former WHSmith in Buckie town centre

Police are standing guard while enquiries are ongoing inside an unused building in Buckie town centre.

Officers have been called to the former WHSmith store at 9-11 East Church Street.

The door of the empty building has been smashed.

It is unknown if this was done by the police to gain access to the premises.

Two officers have been standing for several hours outside the building.

The nature of the incident remains unclear.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

