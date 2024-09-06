Man convicted after failing to declare uncapped needle during police search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man convicted after failing to declare uncapped needle during police search

Jonathan Wylie was repeatedly asked if he had anything sharp or anything that could cause harm to him or others when officers searched him at his Easter Ross home.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man who failed to declare an uncapped needle in his pocket during a police search has been convicted of culpable and reckless conduct.

But he failed to declare the uncapped needle in his trouser packet, which then scraped an officer’s fingers.

The policeman attended hospital following the incident in accordance with needle-stick procedure.

Wylie, 41, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of culpable and reckless conduct in relation to the incident on  August 22 of last year.

Needle ‘scraped’ officer’s hand

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that it was just before 7.30am when police received a call from Wylie regarding a “physical altercation” at his home in Gordon Place, Fearn.

When officers arrived they had cause to search Wylie, and he was twice asked if he had any sharp implements in his possession.

“He indicated he didn’t have any sharp implements,” Ms Love told the court.

An office then began to search Wylie and became aware of an uncapped needle which had pierced the trouser material and scraped his right hand.

“He attended hospital per needle-stick protocol,” Ms Love said.

Sheriff Gary Aitken called for a criminal justice social work report to be prepared before sentencing and defence agent Shahid Latif reserved any comments in mitigation until that hearing.

The case will call again at the end of next month.

