Man convicted after failing to declare uncapped needle during police search

A man who failed to declare an uncapped needle in his pocket during a police search has been convicted of culpable and reckless conduct.

Jonathan Wylie was repeatedly asked if he had anything sharp or anything that could cause harm to him or others when officers searched him at his Easter Ross home.

But he failed to declare the uncapped needle in his trouser packet, which then scraped an officer’s fingers.

The policeman attended hospital following the incident in accordance with needle-stick procedure.

Wylie, 41, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of culpable and reckless conduct in relation to the incident on August 22 of last year.

Needle ‘scraped’ officer’s hand

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that it was just before 7.30am when police received a call from Wylie regarding a “physical altercation” at his home in Gordon Place, Fearn.

When officers arrived they had cause to search Wylie, and he was twice asked if he had any sharp implements in his possession.

“He indicated he didn’t have any sharp implements,” Ms Love told the court.

An office then began to search Wylie and became aware of an uncapped needle which had pierced the trouser material and scraped his right hand.

“He attended hospital per needle-stick protocol,” Ms Love said.

Sheriff Gary Aitken called for a criminal justice social work report to be prepared before sentencing and defence agent Shahid Latif reserved any comments in mitigation until that hearing.

The case will call again at the end of next month.