Men in court following Ardness Place disturbance in Inverness

Two men have appeared in court in Inverness following a disturbance on an Inverness street.

Vehicles were damaged and a broadband box was hit by a van on Ardness Place during the incident on July 11 this year.

Connor and David Stewart both deny all allegations against them, as well as a serious assault charge that alleges they assaulted a man with a bottle, rock, knife and mallet.

Dangerous driving charge

One allegation is that David Stewart, 50, drove a van dangerously on Ardness Place, driving onto the pavement and towards residential houses, striking fences, plant pots and a broadband box as well as repeatedly driving into another van.

Both David and Connor Stewart are accused of striking two other motor vehicles with a plank of wood and an unknown object and damaging them.

They also both deny behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, uttering threats to kill, acting in an aggressive manner and banging on the windows and doors of a property.

David Stewart is accused of failing to identify the driver of his vehicle on the same date and failing to cooperate with a preliminary breath test, as well as failing to provide two specimens of breath at Burnett Road Police Station.

Men deny alleged assault

Both men are then accused of carrying out an assault on July 17 at David Munro Close, Inverness, during which a man was allegedly repeatedly struck on the head and body with a bottle, rock, knife and mallet to his severe injury.

Each man also denies breaching bail conditions to stay away from certain people and places.

David Stewart also denies a charge of having an offensive weapon – a glass bottle – in a public place at David Munro Close, Inverness, on July 17.

Connor Stewart, 19, denies having a knife or similar implement on the same date at the same location, as well as a charge that he too had an offensive weapon, a mallet.

Not guilty pleas

Connor Stewart faces two further charges, which relate to alleged incidents on July 18.

He denies swallowing suspected drugs while in a police vehicle on the A96 in an attempt to pervert the course of justice, as well as assaulting a police officer at Raigmore Hospital by repeatedly spitting on his head and body.

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank.

David Stewart, of MacDonald Court, Inverness, stood in the dock, while Connor Stewart, of Tulloch Square, Dingwall, appeared via videolink from custody.

Both pled not guilty to all of the charges against them and a trial – expected to last four or five days – has been set down for next year.