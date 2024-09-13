Men in court following Ardness Place disturbance in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Men in court following Ardness Place disturbance in Inverness

David and Connor Stewart deny all of the charges against them - including a serious assault - and a trial has been set for next year.

By Jenni Gee
The incidents happened on Ardness Place, Inverness. Image: Google Street View
The incidents happened on Ardness Place, Inverness. Image: Google Street View

Two men have appeared in court in Inverness following a disturbance on an Inverness street.

Vehicles were damaged and a broadband box was hit by a van on Ardness Place during the incident on July 11 this year.

Connor and David Stewart both deny all allegations against them, as well as a serious assault charge that alleges they assaulted a man with a bottle, rock, knife and mallet.

Dangerous driving charge

One allegation is that David Stewart, 50, drove a van dangerously on Ardness Place, driving onto the pavement and towards residential houses, striking fences, plant pots and a broadband box as well as repeatedly driving into another van.

Both David and Connor Stewart are accused of striking two other motor vehicles with a plank of wood and an unknown object and damaging them.

They also both deny behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, uttering threats to kill, acting in an aggressive manner and banging on the windows and doors of a property.

David Stewart is accused of failing to identify the driver of his vehicle on the same date and failing to cooperate with a preliminary breath test, as well as failing to provide two specimens of breath at Burnett Road Police Station.

Men deny alleged assault

Both men are then accused of carrying out an assault on July 17 at David Munro Close, Inverness, during which a man was allegedly repeatedly struck on the head and body with a bottle, rock, knife and mallet to his severe injury.

Each man also denies breaching bail conditions to stay away from certain people and places.

David Stewart also denies a charge of having an offensive weapon – a glass bottle – in a public place at David Munro Close, Inverness, on July 17.

Connor Stewart, 19, denies having a knife or similar implement on the same date at the same location, as well as a charge that he too had an offensive weapon, a mallet.

Not guilty pleas

Connor Stewart faces two further charges, which relate to alleged incidents on July 18.

He denies swallowing suspected drugs while in a police vehicle on the A96 in an attempt to pervert the course of justice, as well as assaulting a police officer at Raigmore Hospital by repeatedly spitting on his head and body.

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank.

David Stewart, of MacDonald Court, Inverness, stood in the dock, while Connor Stewart, of Tulloch Square, Dingwall, appeared via videolink from custody.

Both pled not guilty to all of the charges against them and a trial – expected to last four or five days – has been set down for next year.

More from Crime & Courts

The incidents happened on Ardness Place, Inverness. Image: Google Street View
Man jailed after police raid flat and recover £30,000 of ketamine
The incidents happened on Ardness Place, Inverness. Image: Google Street View
Man on attempted murder charge after alleged stabbing of woman in Aberdeen
The incidents happened on Ardness Place, Inverness. Image: Google Street View
Former Aberdeen cabbie sentenced over drink and dangerous driving
The incidents happened on Ardness Place, Inverness. Image: Google Street View
Wick man jailed for trying to murder woman in flat fire attack
The incidents happened on Ardness Place, Inverness. Image: Google Street View
Serial drink-driver sparked Inverness police chase just weeks after being freed from prison
The incidents happened on Ardness Place, Inverness. Image: Google Street View
Prolific Aberdeen shoplifter stole DVDs worth more than £5,000
The incidents happened on Ardness Place, Inverness. Image: Google Street View
Sex offender had image of child under two being abused
The incidents happened on Ardness Place, Inverness. Image: Google Street View
Highland teacher clear of assaulting two disruptive pupils
The incidents happened on Ardness Place, Inverness. Image: Google Street View
Ten people falling victim to domestic abuse in region every day, new figures
Aberdeen Sheriff Court where men will appear after drugs discovered at Aberdeenshire farm
Lout's chilling acid threat to ex partner and her family