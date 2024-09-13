Did Aberdeen’s Instagrammable Café Oregano live up to expectations?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Did Aberdeen’s Instagrammable Café Oregano live up to expectations?

Located on Holburn Street, the café is run by Mahmud Sirazudullah and his wife Mimi Nahid.

Café Oregano is open from Thursday to Tuesday. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Café Oregano is open from Thursday to Tuesday. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

February 2024 marked the launch of Café Oregano, an inviting and Instagrammable coffee shop located at the heart of Aberdeen.

I remember reading about the business’ opening – which was revealed by The P&J – and how it was a dream come true for Mahmud Sirazudullah and his wife Mimi Nahid.

They wanted to bring a taste of Asia to the Granite City with healthy snacks and Indian spiced tea.

The Holburn Street café and their story stuck with me. So, earlier this week I finally got round to meeting Mahmud as I visited Café Oregano to try out some of its menu items.

All the food is halal, with a number of vegan options up for grabs.

The interior is bright and welcoming.

Beautifully decorated with a pink cherry blossom tree design, (some) velvet seating and artificial flower garlands, the interior was a breath of fresh air.

Would the food be as inviting? Let’s find out.

Read on to see what dishes and drinks I tasted at Café Oregano on Holburn Street, and my ratings for each…

Dish 1: Acai bowl

First up, a taste test series first – an acai bowl (£13.99).

The dish comprised a thick acai base – boasting a deep purple shade – topped with granola, sliced banana, kiwi and strawberries, and whole blueberries.

Sliced kiwi, strawberries, banana and whole blueberries featured.
Everything tasted (and was) fresh.

It was a feast for the eyes.

The base, silky-smooth in texture with notes of honey, had an earthy and tart taste that paired great with the fresh fruit.

The portion was big, to say the least.

The crunchy granola was superb as well. It had some dried berries throughout that lent a fruity sweetness, along with a touch of vanilla.

I kept going back for more. And despite what some of you may be thinking about the price, it was more than worth it. The portion was vast.

Rating:

  • Karla: 5/5

Dish 2: Croissant sammie

I’d asked Mahmud to recommend some dishes and he mentioned the ‘croissant sammie’ (£11.99). However even if it didn’t come up, I’d still have requested one.

Who doesn’t love a croissant sandwich?

The flaky, buttery, golden-brown pastry had been sliced in half and filled with layers of mozzarella, tomato and a pungent, herby pesto.

I adored the turkey bacon.

You can add turkey bacon for £2.50, so I did just that.

The croissant was warm, allowing the mild mozzarella to melt slightly, whilst the bacon was smoky to taste.

This was my first time trying turkey bacon and I’ve been converted. I loved that there was no grease/fat in sight and no overwhelmingly salty flavour.

A croissant sammie costs £11.99 (without turkey bacon) at Café Oregano.

The sweetness of the croissant was an added bonus, but perhaps a thin layer of chilli jam (or something with a sugary-savoury mix) would have taken the dish to the next level?

Rating:

  • Karla: 4.5/5

Dish 3: Beetroot latte

The first drink on the agenda was a beetroot latte (£7.99).

My beetroot latte was served in a matching pink mug.

I had little-to-no idea about what to expect in terms of appearance or taste. Well, apart from the fact it would be red or pink, surely?

Pink it was, as well as delightfully frothy. I had never had a latte with such a foamy, creamy layer of milk across the top. It was a delight.

Minding my own business.

In terms of taste, the drink was initially earthy before a subtle sweetness shone through. I also tasted a touch of coconut.

Rating:

  • Karla: 4.5/5

Dish 4: Eggs Benedict

The eggs Benedict (£13.99) looked equally as inviting as its fellow dishes. Oh, and the drinks too, of course.

My eggs Benedict.

On my plate, two halves of a fluffy English muffin topped with turkey bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise laid side-by-side.

I pierced into one of the free-range eggs. It was perfectly cooked with the bright orange yolk oozing onto the other ingredients.

The eggs were perfectly cooked.
I was chuffed I had more turkey bacon to enjoy.

As for the hollandaise, it was rich, lemony and silky.

Another faultless plate of food.

Rating:

  • Karla: 5/5

Dish 5: Iced strawberry matcha

Then came the iced strawberry matcha (£7.99), which is made with real strawberries.

Refreshing, zingy and fresh, this was summer in a cup. I know autumn is approaching, but if you don’t want to see the back of the sunny season, then this is the drink to enjoy.

My iced strawberry matcha.

There were two distinct layers in the glass, including fresh puréed strawberry at the bottom and matcha poured on top.

I may have a new favourite summer drink…

This drink was amazing. I loved the pairing of the mellow grassy and nutty notes of the matcha with the sweetness (and slight acidity) of the strawberries.

I would order it again and again.

Rating:

  • Karla: 5/5

The verdict

I can’t recommend visiting Café Oregano enough.

The interior is stunning, to say the least, and not only is the food equally as Instagrammable but it tastes the part too.

Café Oregano is all about supporting local and gets its supplies from the likes of Macbeans and The Bread Maker, to name a few Aberdeen businesses.

I loved this about the place. Plus, everything is made fresh to order and students receive a 20% discount on all menu items.

You may also like:

More from Food and Drink

Aberdeen bars are preparing to welcome thousands of freshers in the coming weeks. Image: Wullie Marr
Aberdeen Freshers 2024: 9 must-visit cocktail bars in the city centre
Jabir Hussain with chef award inside Panache Indian restaurant.
Revealed: What makes Elgin Indian restaurant chef the best in Scotland after scooping top…
Nathan Davies, his partner Ashlyn and his daughter Norah outside their new business.
Badenoch's owners opening up cafe and wine bar inside the old home of Elgin…
2
From left: John Wink, Mark Anderson, Scott McCombie, Bruce McCombie, Ashley Adams, Karan Batra, Calum Wright and Philip Adams outside the Stag Hotel in Banchory.
'Banchory Buzz' for Big Mannys' Pizza as new branch opens
The food hall is attracting growing numbers of visitors. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Victorian Market attracting 10,000 shoppers A DAY as upgrade exceeds expectations
woman's hands holding a latte
6 brilliant places to brunch around Aberdeen
Eric Mair. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Family-run Buckie firm Eat Mair Fish still reeling in customers after 50 years
We were wowed by the quality of the dishes at McBain's. Images: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Restaurant review: It's time we started shouting about McBain's By The River
The duo are offering their loaded baked potato specials in Elgin and across Moray. Supplied by Roast'd Oven & Grill
Roast'd Oven and Grill: How 19 Crepes and Coffee owners are expanding business to…
food producers taking part in the provenance festival
Provenance Festival 2024: a fun and fascinating taste of Aberdeenshire

Conversation