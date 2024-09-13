Did Aberdeen’s Instagrammable Café Oregano live up to expectations?

February 2024 marked the launch of Café Oregano, an inviting and Instagrammable coffee shop located at the heart of Aberdeen.

I remember reading about the business’ opening – which was revealed by The P&J – and how it was a dream come true for Mahmud Sirazudullah and his wife Mimi Nahid.

They wanted to bring a taste of Asia to the Granite City with healthy snacks and Indian spiced tea.

The Holburn Street café and their story stuck with me. So, earlier this week I finally got round to meeting Mahmud as I visited Café Oregano to try out some of its menu items.

All the food is halal, with a number of vegan options up for grabs.

Beautifully decorated with a pink cherry blossom tree design, (some) velvet seating and artificial flower garlands, the interior was a breath of fresh air.

Would the food be as inviting? Let’s find out.

Read on to see what dishes and drinks I tasted at Café Oregano on Holburn Street, and my ratings for each…

Dish 1: Acai bowl

First up, a taste test series first – an acai bowl (£13.99).

The dish comprised a thick acai base – boasting a deep purple shade – topped with granola, sliced banana, kiwi and strawberries, and whole blueberries.

It was a feast for the eyes.

The base, silky-smooth in texture with notes of honey, had an earthy and tart taste that paired great with the fresh fruit.

The crunchy granola was superb as well. It had some dried berries throughout that lent a fruity sweetness, along with a touch of vanilla.

I kept going back for more. And despite what some of you may be thinking about the price, it was more than worth it. The portion was vast.

Rating:

Karla: 5/5

Dish 2: Croissant sammie

I’d asked Mahmud to recommend some dishes and he mentioned the ‘croissant sammie’ (£11.99). However even if it didn’t come up, I’d still have requested one.

The flaky, buttery, golden-brown pastry had been sliced in half and filled with layers of mozzarella, tomato and a pungent, herby pesto.

You can add turkey bacon for £2.50, so I did just that.

The croissant was warm, allowing the mild mozzarella to melt slightly, whilst the bacon was smoky to taste.

This was my first time trying turkey bacon and I’ve been converted. I loved that there was no grease/fat in sight and no overwhelmingly salty flavour.

The sweetness of the croissant was an added bonus, but perhaps a thin layer of chilli jam (or something with a sugary-savoury mix) would have taken the dish to the next level?

Rating:

Karla: 4.5/5

Dish 3: Beetroot latte

The first drink on the agenda was a beetroot latte (£7.99).

I had little-to-no idea about what to expect in terms of appearance or taste. Well, apart from the fact it would be red or pink, surely?

Pink it was, as well as delightfully frothy. I had never had a latte with such a foamy, creamy layer of milk across the top. It was a delight.

In terms of taste, the drink was initially earthy before a subtle sweetness shone through. I also tasted a touch of coconut.

Rating:

Karla: 4.5/5

Dish 4: Eggs Benedict

The eggs Benedict (£13.99) looked equally as inviting as its fellow dishes. Oh, and the drinks too, of course.

On my plate, two halves of a fluffy English muffin topped with turkey bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise laid side-by-side.

I pierced into one of the free-range eggs. It was perfectly cooked with the bright orange yolk oozing onto the other ingredients.

As for the hollandaise, it was rich, lemony and silky.

Another faultless plate of food.

Rating:

Karla: 5/5

Dish 5: Iced strawberry matcha

Then came the iced strawberry matcha (£7.99), which is made with real strawberries.

Refreshing, zingy and fresh, this was summer in a cup. I know autumn is approaching, but if you don’t want to see the back of the sunny season, then this is the drink to enjoy.

There were two distinct layers in the glass, including fresh puréed strawberry at the bottom and matcha poured on top.

This drink was amazing. I loved the pairing of the mellow grassy and nutty notes of the matcha with the sweetness (and slight acidity) of the strawberries.

I would order it again and again.

Rating:

Karla: 5/5

The verdict

I can’t recommend visiting Café Oregano enough.

The interior is stunning, to say the least, and not only is the food equally as Instagrammable but it tastes the part too.

Café Oregano is all about supporting local and gets its supplies from the likes of Macbeans and The Bread Maker, to name a few Aberdeen businesses.

I loved this about the place. Plus, everything is made fresh to order and students receive a 20% discount on all menu items.

