Man in court accused of sexually assaulting girl, 15, at Inverness’ Gathering Place

A man has appeared in court after a 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Inverness.

Police corned off the city’s Gathering Place – also commonly known as Pier Ness Viewpoint – at the weekend following reports of a serious sexual assault.

Mohammed Zahid appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court charged with sexual assault by penetration.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and was released on bail.

The alleged incident happened on Saturday evening, on the banks of the River Ness.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a section of the concrete structure covered by a white sheet as police stood guard at the local beauty spot.

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the serious sexual assault of a teenager near the River Ness in Inverness on the evening of Saturday, September 7.”