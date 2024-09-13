100 P&J readers attend exclusive Aberdeen courtroom true crime event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
100 P&J readers attend exclusive Aberdeen courtroom true crime event

Retired Detective Inspector Gary Winter treated The Press and Journal's subscribers to a tell-all account of his time catching killers in the north-east.

By Bryan Rutherford
Retired Detective Inspector Gary Winter spoke to Press and Journal subscribers in the sheriff court building. Image: Kenny Elrick
Retired Detective Inspector Gary Winter spoke to Press and Journal subscribers in the sheriff court building. Image: Kenny Elrick

Dozens of Press and Journal readers gathered in Aberdeen Sheriff Court last night as a retired murder detective shared his stories of catching Scotland’s most infamous killers.

Gary Winter, a former detective inspector, lifted the lid on his 30-year career investigating the area’s most shocking crimes.

During the exclusive subscribers’ event – called “How To (Almost) Get Away With Murder” – Mr Winter spoke about the challenges of solving the region’s highest-profile cases.

Watch: Exclusive subscribers event at historic sheriff court

He revealed his most difficult one was unmasking Steven Sidebottom as the violent robber responsible for the brutal beating of 67-year-old Rothienorman mechanic Brian McKandie in March 2016.

Mr Winter told last night’s audience how close Sidebottom came to escaping being brought to justice.

Retired Detective Inspector Gary Winter. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

They also heard of the painstaking, and sometimes intrusive, work that was carried out to eliminate dozens of men – some of them unfaithful – to identify person responsible for the February 2016 death of a sex worker in Aberdeen.

Proving that Nigerian national and Robert Gordon University student Bala Chinder had raped and strangled married mum-of-one Jessica McGraa, 37, was no straightforward task, the audience learned.

Mr Winter also told them that the murder of talented Aberdeen scientist Dr Brenda Page was, potentially, predictable and preventable.

A jury found Christopher Harrisson, 82, guilty of beating to death his ex-wife Brenda at her Allan Street flat in July 1978.

Dr Brenda Page was murdered by ex-husband Christopher Harrisson. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson

Her head and face had been struck at least 20 times during the brutal attack.

Harrisson’s 32-year-old victim had previously suffered long-term domestic abuse and coercive control at his hands over the years.

He was eventually jailed for life with a judge ordering he serve a minimum of 20 years before he can apply for parole, having evaded justice and remained free for four decades.

Explaining events behind the scenes between 1978 and 2015, Mr Winter suggested that Harrisson could have been prosecuted 45 years ago if prosecutors had a greater appetite for a circumstantial court case.

Readers packed the benches of Aberdeen Sheriff Court for the event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Winter also revealed his gut feeling that Brenda would still be alive today if modern public protection standards existed in the 1970s.

He believes Harrisson would have been locked up for stalking before the research scientist could bludgeon his ex-wife to death.

Last night’s true crime event, the first of its kind to be hosted by The Press and Journal’s Crime and Courts Team, also welcomed another special guest.

The nephew of 58-year-old taxi driver George Murdoch, who was viciously garrotted with a cheese wire by a passenger on Pitfodels Station Road, near Cults, in September 1983, made a surprise appearance.

In just over two weeks, Alex McKay, 67, will mark the 41st anniversary of his uncle’s murder.

He made a heartfelt appeal for help from anyone with information that might unveil his beloved uncle’s killer.

Alex McKay, nephew of murder victim George Murdoch, speaks to the audience.

Mr McKay told the audience he was convinced the case could still be solved.

Just over a year ago, The P&J revealed that a live police inquiry had recovered the so-called Cheese Wire Killer’s DNA profile.

The genetic sample was identified from evidence gathered after the stricken cabbie was discovered dying on the pavement.

Advancements in forensic analysis allowed scientists to make a major breakthrough towards the end of 2018, with the DNA profile being used to eliminate dozens of people from the ongoing investigation ever since.

Mystery man with blood on his hands in chip shop revealed

In May, earlier this year, this newspaper exclusively reported that the mystery of a man allegedly seen with blood on his hands in a chip shop the night of Mr Murdoch’s death may finally have been solved.

A woman working at Mr Chips on Great Western Road in Mannofield – just over a mile from the horrific crime scene – later reported her suspicious customer to detectives.

The alleged sighting sparked a major manhunt for the mystery man, who was never officially traced.

Ronald Paterson, left, has come forward and could have solved one of the most enduring mysteries in the murder of Aberdeen taxi driver George Murdoch. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

However, The Press and Journal tracked down who we believed to be that man and he told us he visited the chip shop the night BEFORE Mr Murdoch’s murder.

In his only interview with the media, Ronald Paterson, 68, from Northfield, revealed he did have blood on his hands when he went to pick up a fish supper for his wife, but said it was from gutting rabbits.

Detectives were soon after able to conclusively rule Mr Paterson out of their investigation using the DNA profile.

