Man on attempted murder charge after alleged stabbing of woman in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man on attempted murder charge after alleged stabbing of woman in Aberdeen

Police were called to a property on Strabathie Drive in Bridge of Don on Tuesday evening following reports of a "disturbance".

By Danny McKay
Shaun Stewart appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Shaun Stewart appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man has appeared in court facing a murder bid charge after allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times in Aberdeen.

Police were called to a property on Strabathie Drive in Bridge of Don on Tuesday evening following reports of a “disturbance”.

A male was arrested while a female was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Now, Shaun Stewart has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

The 38-year-old faces a string of charges including one of assault to injury, to the danger of life and attempted murder.

The Press and Journal understands the charges allege Stewart stabbed the woman repeatedly.

He also faces a charge under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018 of engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his partner or ex-partner.

‘Serious, but not life-threatening injuries’

Stewart, of Aberdeen, faces three further charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, two of possession of an article with a blade or point, and one of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing and was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination.

He is expected to appear again over the matter within the next eight days.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 7.15pm on Tuesday, September 10 2024, police received a report of a disturbance at a property in the Strabathie Drive area of Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and one woman was conveyed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

“A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Shaun Stewart appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen cabbie sentenced over drink and dangerous driving
Shaun Stewart appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Wick man jailed for trying to murder woman in flat fire attack
Shaun Stewart appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Serial drink-driver sparked Inverness police chase just weeks after being freed from prison
Shaun Stewart appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Prolific Aberdeen shoplifter stole DVDs worth more than £5,000
Shaun Stewart appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Sex offender had image of child under two being abused
Shaun Stewart appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Highland teacher clear of assaulting two disruptive pupils
Shaun Stewart appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Ten people falling victim to domestic abuse in region every day, new figures
Aberdeen Sheriff Court where men will appear after drugs discovered at Aberdeenshire farm
Lout's chilling acid threat to ex partner and her family
Police tape erected at The Gathering Place in Inverness.
Man in court accused of sexually assaulting girl, 15, at Inverness' Gathering Place
Shaun Stewart appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Confused' man led boy, 13, into woods near school and sexually assaulted him