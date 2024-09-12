Man on attempted murder charge after alleged stabbing of woman in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court facing a murder bid charge after allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times in Aberdeen.

Police were called to a property on Strabathie Drive in Bridge of Don on Tuesday evening following reports of a “disturbance”.

A male was arrested while a female was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Now, Shaun Stewart has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

The 38-year-old faces a string of charges including one of assault to injury, to the danger of life and attempted murder.

The Press and Journal understands the charges allege Stewart stabbed the woman repeatedly.

He also faces a charge under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018 of engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his partner or ex-partner.

‘Serious, but not life-threatening injuries’

Stewart, of Aberdeen, faces three further charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, two of possession of an article with a blade or point, and one of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing and was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination.

He is expected to appear again over the matter within the next eight days.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 7.15pm on Tuesday, September 10 2024, police received a report of a disturbance at a property in the Strabathie Drive area of Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and one woman was conveyed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

“A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.