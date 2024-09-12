Shinty: Leaders Kingussie face second-place Caberfeidh in titanic Premiership encounter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Leaders Kingussie face second-place Caberfeidh in titanic Premiership encounter

Victory would give the Kings the chance to seal a fourth successive league win on Skye at the end of the month.

By Alasdair Bruce
Ruairidh MacKinnon (Caberfeidh) with Cameron Bremner (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.
It could be a title-defining day in the Mowi Premiership as leaders Kingussie welcome second-placed Caberfeidh.

Manager Iain Borthwick: “All the players completed a tough training session this week and they’re all ready to go.

“Roddy Young will be with the second team where he’ll hopefully get good game time with next weekend’s Camanachd Cup final in mind.”

A Cabers win takes them to within a point of the champions although they have played a game more.

Boss Garry Reid said: “Jamie Mackintosh is at a family wedding, which is disappointing as he’s had a good season.

“Otherwise, we should have a full squad.

“We haven’t played for five weeks due to postponements and being without scheduled fixtures so it’s going to be incredibly difficult to get up to pace but we’ll give it our best shot.”

Kyles depleted for Oban visit

Kyles Athletic finish their season with three home games with Oban Camanachd’s visit coming ahead of hosting Caberfeidh and Lovat.

Player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “Hopefully we’ll get the remaining games played as soon as possible as the season can drag at this stage.

“We’re pretty short for Saturday with Andrew King, Jack Whyte, Cammy Jack and Will Cowie all dropping out from Skye game.”

Oban boss Gareth Evans said: “The boys who came into the side for the draw with Kinlochshiel did very well, but we’ll have a number of players available again including Malcolm Clark, Daniel Madej, Alexander Macdonald and Gregor Macdonald.

“Daniel Cameron remains out after suffering a rib injury against Kinlochshiel and might not play again this season.”

Kinlochshiel’s clash with Newtonmore has been switched from Rèaraig to the Eilan with a 1pm start.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae siad: “We are due to go to the Eilan at the end of the month anyway so with this week’s wet weather in the west, it made sense to swap venues.

“Other than John MacRae, I’ve a full squad available so there’s competition for places.”

Mowi National Division leaders Beauly travel to Col Glen in their penultimate league game while challengers Fort William, just a point behind, are also on the road with their match against Inveraray switched from the Winterton to Mossfield.

The HIS Sutherland Cup final, the national trophy for junior sides, brings together the Skye and Kingussie second teams at Blairbeg.

Skye boss Ryan Nicolson said: “We’ve a full squad to choose from other than Ian MacPherson and the final can’t come round quick enough for us all.

“We’ve had two good results since the losing the Strathdearn final to Newtonmore and the experience of playing in that final has definitely helped.

“It’s not very often another final comes around so soon as sometimes it’s a year or longer before you get another crack at it.

“We are a determined bunch and we’re definitely looking to put a few things right on Saturday.”

Louis Munro could miss out

Kingussie may play in a league below, but they’ve already been crowned Mowi North Division 2 champions.

Roddy Young will play for the Kings on his return from injury.

However, Louis Munro is a significant doubt as co-manager John Gibson explained: “Louis had to have a wire inserted into his broken thumb and that’s only recently been removed.

“We’ll give Louis every opportunity to play but it’ll be a last-minute decision, and I’d have to say he’s doubtful.”

Promising youngster Rory Munro misses out with a fractured wrist suffered playing for the club’s under-17 side.

Lochside Rovers and the Bute juniors contest the Bullough Cup final at Peterson Park. Lochside’s Scott MacMillan is suspended, and Ross Campbell is ineligible having played too many first team games.

Badenoch can bounce back from the disappointment of last week’s Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup final defeat to Lochaber by clinching the Mowi National Division title if they beat Dunadd at the Dell.

