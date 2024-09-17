Sex offender jailed after trying to hide phone sex line history

A serial sex offender is back behind bars after breaching a court order by deleting his call history – to hide his use of legal adult chat lines.

Matthew Taylor started using phone sex lines after growing tired of AI (artificial intelligence) apps to gain sexual gratification.

He had been made subject of a sexual offences prevention order which included a condition he was not allowed to delete or hide call history.

The 32-year-old has amassed a string of previous convictions for sexual offences dating back to 2016.

In February last year, Taylor was jailed after being caught chatting to – and dancing for – young boys outside Marks & Spencer.

Fiscal depute David Rogers told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the latest sexual harm prevention order was imposed earlier this year on April 17.

It included conditions to stop Taylor from deleting his internet browsing history as well as call records, texts, messages, emails or other communications.

But on July 11, a police officer attended at his then address in Port Elphinstone for a routine visit and inspection of Taylor’s devices.

The officer noticed a text from O2 advising it had been unable to collect a direct debit and that Taylor was £160 in debt to them.

‘He’s breached his order for absolutely no purpose whatsoever’

Mr Rogers said: “The accused was asked how he had managed to accrue such significant debt to which he replied that he had ‘been using paid-for adult chat lines again a few weeks ago’.

“He was asked why there was no record of these calls noted in his call logs and replied ‘why do you think’.

“The accused was asked if he had deleted the call logs and said that he had.”

On examination of Taylor’s O2 account online, showed there were numerous calls to a premium number between May 13 and June 11 2023.

The court heard Taylor had previously used adult chat lines with officers noting the calls on his history.

As a result, he is regularly asked if he has been using such services but had denied doing so recently.

Taylor was arrested.

Mr Rogers told the court: “Whilst preparing to leave the address, the accused stated that he had reverted to use of the chat lines as his other means of gaining arousal – namely AI interaction apps and internet pornography – were no longer proving sufficient to satisfy him sexually.”

Taylor, now a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to breaching the terms of the sexual harm prevention order.

A ‘totally needless’ crime

Defence agent Leonard Burkinshaw said: “We did not really need to find ourselves here.

“Mr Taylor, if he had been open and honest with the police about using the chat lines, we wouldn’t be here.

“The chat lines he was using were not a breach of the order, but he has to make sure the police know what he’s using and when he’s using them via his call logs.

“But, for some reason, he’s deleted them.

“He’s breached his order for absolutely no purpose whatsoever.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Taylor: “This is a serious offence having regard to your record, but, of course, it was totally needless.

“It demonstrates you have got a propensity to be dishonest about your use of internet chat lines.”

The sheriff imposed a fine of £5,100 but, allowing no time to pay, jailed Taylor for the alternative of six months.

