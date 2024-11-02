Inverness women told officers: ‘I’ll find out who you love and kill them’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness women told officers: ‘I’ll find out who you love and kill them’

Lorraine Beavis had already assaulted her ex and another police officer before she made the "inappropriate and foul" threats.

By Jenni Gee
Lorraine Beavis pled guilty at Invernes Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Lorraine Beavis pled guilty at Invernes Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A woman told police “I will find out who you love and kill them” a court in Inverness has been told.

Lorraine Beavis had already assaulted her ex-partner and an officer when she made the chilling threat.

A sheriff said her behaviour was “inappropriate and foul” and said her threats were “damaging”.

Beavis, 40, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted charges of assault, assaulting an officer and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray said it was around 2.30pm on September 18 when Beavis approached her ex as he was begging on Chuch Street in Inverness.

Woman called ex a ‘scumbag’ then kicked him

A witness saw shout and swear, calling the man “a scumbag” and telling him to “f*** off “.

“She has then kicked him to the side of his body with her foot,” Ms Gray said.

Police were called and officers attended at the scene, where they found Beavis near the Co-op store and arrested her.

At this point, she became “more volatile and aggressive” trying to flee from the hold of the officer, who restrained her against the wall of the shop.

Beavis then “pinched and scratched the police witness on her forearms and kicked her on the shins three times,” the fiscal depute told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald.

When she was taken to custody, Beavis continued to shout and swear and tried to kick out at officers.

She was taken to hospital after she claimed to have taken an illicit substance, but on her return to the police station she told officers: “I’ll find out who you love and kill them.”

She also threatened to track down one witness and “find out where her kids go to school”.

‘Inappropriate and foul’

Sheriff MacDonald told Beavis, of St Margaret’s Road, Inverness: “This was quite an aggressive display of behaviour – completely inappropriate and foul.

“The threats you exhibit are damaging to the people who have to deal with you.

“You are very close to running out of chances today.

“I’m going to give you one last chance to get yourself together sort yourself out and stop behaving in this way.”

She placed Beavis on a community payback order with one year’s supervision as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence telling her: “Make sure you comply.”

More from Crime & Courts

Lorraine Beavis pled guilty at Invernes Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Pathologist describes injuries to alleged Highland murder victim
Lorraine Beavis pled guilty at Invernes Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Obsessed ex-boyfriend threatened woman for months before violent home invasion
Lorraine Beavis pled guilty at Invernes Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man arrested over stolen car after armed police carry out searches in Cove Bay
Lorraine Beavis pled guilty at Invernes Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man in court after trying to burst into neighbour's home with hammer
Lorraine Beavis pled guilty at Invernes Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Callous carer who stole £3,000 from elderly man with dementia narrowly avoids prison
Convicted Aberdeen child rapist, John Raymond Taylor
Aberdeen child rapist jailed for 'appalling' historic sexual abuse
Lorraine Beavis pled guilty at Invernes Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man jailed after he tried to rob Aberdeen mobile phone shop with antique knife
The High Court in Edinburgh
Alleged Highland slave did 'almost everything' for couple accused of murdering him, neighbour claims
Lorraine Beavis pled guilty at Invernes Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man, 36, in court after £800,000 cannabis farm found in Moray
Lorraine Beavis pled guilty at Invernes Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Top Aberdeen chef who fell into drug dealing jailed after squandering 'final chance'