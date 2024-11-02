Inverness women told officers: ‘I’ll find out who you love and kill them’

A woman told police “I will find out who you love and kill them” a court in Inverness has been told.

Lorraine Beavis had already assaulted her ex-partner and an officer when she made the chilling threat.

A sheriff said her behaviour was “inappropriate and foul” and said her threats were “damaging”.

Beavis, 40, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted charges of assault, assaulting an officer and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray said it was around 2.30pm on September 18 when Beavis approached her ex as he was begging on Chuch Street in Inverness.

Woman called ex a ‘scumbag’ then kicked him

A witness saw shout and swear, calling the man “a scumbag” and telling him to “f*** off “.

“She has then kicked him to the side of his body with her foot,” Ms Gray said.

Police were called and officers attended at the scene, where they found Beavis near the Co-op store and arrested her.

At this point, she became “more volatile and aggressive” trying to flee from the hold of the officer, who restrained her against the wall of the shop.

Beavis then “pinched and scratched the police witness on her forearms and kicked her on the shins three times,” the fiscal depute told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald.

When she was taken to custody, Beavis continued to shout and swear and tried to kick out at officers.

She was taken to hospital after she claimed to have taken an illicit substance, but on her return to the police station she told officers: “I’ll find out who you love and kill them.”

She also threatened to track down one witness and “find out where her kids go to school”.

‘Inappropriate and foul’

Sheriff MacDonald told Beavis, of St Margaret’s Road, Inverness: “This was quite an aggressive display of behaviour – completely inappropriate and foul.

“The threats you exhibit are damaging to the people who have to deal with you.

“You are very close to running out of chances today.

“I’m going to give you one last chance to get yourself together sort yourself out and stop behaving in this way.”

She placed Beavis on a community payback order with one year’s supervision as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence telling her: “Make sure you comply.”