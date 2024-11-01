Pathologist describes injuries to alleged Highland murder victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Pathologist describes injuries to alleged Highland murder victim

A jury was told Michael White, from the Kyle of Lochalsh, sustained fractured ribs and internal injuries before his death.

By Dave Finlay
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh

An alleged Highland murder victim was “very, very thin” and had sustained fractured ribs and internal injuries before his death, a court heard today.

Consultant forensic pathologist Dr Kerryanne Shearer performed a second post-mortem on the body of Michael White with a colleague after an initial autopsy examination by a single pathologist was stopped because of concerns over what was seen.

The pathologist was giving evidence at the trial of Antonia Gunn, 28, and Michael Joyce, 33, who are alleged to have murdered Mr White on April 22 or 23 last year at a house in Plock Road, in the Highland village of Kyle of Lochalsh.

They are accused of repeatedly striking him and inflicting blunt-force trauma injuries to his head and body.

Pair deny charges

The pair are also accused of holding Mr White “in servitude” between May 2021 and April 2023. It is alleged that they instructed him to transfer his money to their bank accounts, pay for food shopping and drive them to personal appointments.

It is further alleged that they instructed him to request money from family and friends for their benefit and to enter into legal proceedings to sell his property at Old Bank guest house in Kyle of Lochalsh.

They are also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice. Gunn and Joyce deny the charges.

Dr Shearer told the High Court in Edinburgh that when the pathologist had opened the abdominal cavity during the first post mortem “a significant amount of blood” was found.

The pathologist told advocate depute Alex Prentice KC that when they carried out the double doctor examination they found that Mr White had sustained fractured ribs and injuries to his bowel and liver.

‘He was very, very thin’

The court heard that as well as fresh fractures to three ribs of Mr White they also found that he had sustained a number of older fractures to his ribs.

The cause of death of the 61-year-old was listed as complications of blunt force trauma of the trunk and heart disease.

Donald Findlay KC, defence counsel for Joyce, said to Dr Shearer that the deceased was in very poor physical condition.

The pathologist told the court: “He was very, very thin.”

The trial continues.

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Stuart Cooke appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Stuart Cooke appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Obsessed ex-boyfriend threatened woman for months before violent home invasion
Armed police in Cove Bay. Image: Supplied.
Man arrested over stolen car after armed police carry out searches in Cove Bay
Inverness Sheriff Court
Man in court after trying to burst into neighbour's home with hammer
Michelle Felber was told she was lucky to avoid a prison sentence. Image: DC Thomson.
Callous carer who stole £3,000 from elderly man with dementia narrowly avoids prison
Convicted Aberdeen child rapist, John Raymond Taylor
Aberdeen child rapist jailed for 'appalling' historic sexual abuse
Alex Sudarkin tried to steal an iPhone. Image: Facebook.
Man jailed after he tried to rob Aberdeen mobile phone shop with antique knife
The High Court in Edinburgh
Alleged Highland slave did 'almost everything' for couple accused of murdering him, neighbour claims
Officers uncovered the farm at a property just off the B9014 near Drummuir. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 36, in court after £800,000 cannabis farm found in Moray
Chris Tonner in 2016, left, and leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court, right. Image: DC Thomson.
Top Aberdeen chef who fell into drug dealing jailed after squandering 'final chance'
The Alness man who sent threatening messages to his ex
Spurned man sent threatening Snapchat messages to ex