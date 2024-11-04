Highland man in court on Tain attempted murder charge

A man has appeared in court in Inverness charged with attempted murder and a weapons charge.

Daniel Sutherland, of Ross and Cromarty, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court.

He made no plea to charges of assault to injury and attempted murder and having a bladed or sharply pointed article in a public place.

Attempted murder accused remanded

Sutherland, 33, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody until the next calling of the case, which will take place within eight days.

The appearance comes after police were called to a disturbance at Argyle Court in Tain in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 25-year-old woman was taken to hospital by ambulance, but later released.

Police confirmed a 33-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

At the time Detective Inspector Calum Reid said: “I’d like to thank the local community for their support and understanding while investigations were carried out.

“There is no wider threat to the public however anyone with concerns can speak to officers.”