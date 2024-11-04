Police lock down road near Thurso amid ongoing incident

Police have locked down a road east of Thurso amid an ongoing disturbance.

The B836 near Castletown has been closed in both directions since around 2.20pm following reports of a concern for person.

It is understood negotiators and officers have been called to a Coronation Place property.

An ambulance has also been sent to the scene.

Drivers are being told to avoid Castletown while the emergency services are in attendance.

It is unknown if anyone has been injured.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance at Coronation Place, Thurso following a report of concern for a person.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 2.19pm to attend an incident in Castletown.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.”

