Man, 33, charged over ‘serious assault’ of woman in Tain

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a serious assault on a woman in Tain.

Police were called to a “disturbance” at Argyle Court in the Highland town in the early hours of Saturday.

A 25-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and later discharged.

The man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Calum Reid said: “I’d like to thank the local community for their support and understanding while investigations were carried out.

“There is no wider threat to the public however anyone with concerns can speak to officers.”