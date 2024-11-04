Three to stand trial accused of torturing and killing Inverness dad Ross MacGillivray

Three people are to stand trial charged accused of murdering an Inverness dad – including the dead man’s wife.

Samantha Jane MacGillivray, 32, Craig Hayden, 29, and Leon Headey, 22, are accused of a fatal attack on Ross MacGillivray last November 11.

The alleged killing is said to have occurred at a property in St Ninian Drive in Inverness.

The murder charge includes claims the 36-year-old had his wrists and ankles bound, that he was stripped and had water poured over his head.

Mr MacGillivray is said to have been repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped upon.

The indictment further claims he was struck with “blunt instruments”.

It is claimed the alleged attack left him so severely injured that he passed away there.

The murder accusation states the trio had previously shown “malice and ill will” towards Mr MacGillivray.

Hayden, Headey and MacGillivray also face a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

This includes claims the alleged murder scene was cleaned and that items – such as blood-stained clothing – were dumped in the Caledonian Canal in Inverness.

Trial could last up to 15 days

Ross MacGillivray’s wife Samatha is said to have given “inaccurate accounts” to police including not knowing Hayden or Headey.

It is claimed Hayden and Headey also travelled to Alness in the Highlands, as well as Aberdeen, after the alleged murder.

Other charges on the indictment include an accusation that Headey was involved in the attempted murder of another man, also in Alness, along with Lee Fraser, 33, and 28-year-old Thomas Hooson on October 25 2023.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today, where lawyers for the accused pleaded not guilty on their behalf.

Lady Drummond went on to state: “I will fix a trial for October 20 2025 in Glasgow.”

The case could last up to 15 days.