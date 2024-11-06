Crime & Courts Man charged after armed police sent to ‘disturbance’ at Wick property Officers were sent to Kennedy Terrace early on Wednesday morning. By Ross Hempseed November 6 2024, 12:17 pm November 6 2024, 12:17 pm Share Man charged after armed police sent to ‘disturbance’ at Wick property Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/6622067/man-charged-following-disturbance-armed-police-wick/ Copy Link Police were sent to Kennedy Terrace in Wick. Image: Google Maps. A man has been charged after police were called to a disturbance in Wick early this morning. The incident occurred just before 1am on Wednesday, November 6 at a property on Kennedy Terrace. Police were sent to the scene, and have now confirmed a man was arrested and charged. No one was injured, and it’s understood armed officers were on scene. A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.55am on Wednesday, November 6, we were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance in the Kennedy Terrace area of Wick. “Officers attended and there were no injuries. “A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”