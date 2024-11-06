Man charged after armed police sent to ‘disturbance’ at Wick property

A man has been charged after police were called to a disturbance in Wick early this morning.

The incident occurred just before 1am on Wednesday, November 6 at a property on Kennedy Terrace.

Police were sent to the scene, and have now confirmed a man was arrested and charged.

No one was injured, and it’s understood armed officers were on scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.55am on Wednesday, November 6, we were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance in the Kennedy Terrace area of Wick.

“Officers attended and there were no injuries.

“A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”