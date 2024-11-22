Man stole more than £11,000 of goods and cash in Nairn shop break-ins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man stole more than £11,000 of goods and cash in Nairn shop break-ins

Thomas Hannah targeted the Semichem and The Phone Shop on Nairn's High Street on two occasions.

By Jenni Gee
Thomas Hannah admitted the break-ins at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Thomas Hannah admitted the break-ins at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A man stole more than £11,000 worth of goods and cash by breaking into shops on Nairn’s High Street.

Thomas Hannah targeted Semichem and The Phone Store, smashing glass panels in the doors to gain entry.

He made off with cash and goods – some of which were found at his home when it was searched by police.

Hannah, 46, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit breaking into the shops and stealing from them.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that the first break-in took place on August 13 of last year.

Officers attended and found damage to a pane of glass in the door of the shop’s High Street entrance with goods, including vapes, strewn on the footpath.

A staff member confirmed that vaping products, tobacco products, fragrances and make-up were missing.

Thief loaded up carrier backs with loot

Two tills inside the shop had been forced and the cash inserts containing more than £200 were missing.

A beanie hat and wheel brace were found at the scene and tested for DNA.

Police were then contacted by a witness who said that at around 3.30am he had seen a man on a bike with a number of carrier bags.

The man had disposed of one carrier bag and the witness found it to contain a large quantity of tobacco, makeup and fragrance products.

A subsequent stock check at the store confirmed the total value of the loss to the business to be £6,429.

Police viewed CCTV and identified Hannah on the footage attempting to force open the door to the property before smashing the glass door with a crowbar.

He was seen to enter the shop and then leave with “full-up” carrier bags.

Then on March 29 of this year, officers were dispatched to reports of a possible break-in at The Phone Store on the same street.

They arrived to find a glass panel in the front door broken and contacted the owner, who confirmed that cash worth £750 was missing, along with around £5,000 worth of vapes and some holdalls.

Stolen items found in home

Ms Hood said: “CCTV showed a male appearing to strike the door with his leg […] before entering and exiting around 40 minutes later in possession of two holdalls and a bag for life.

“The male on the footage was identified as the accused.”

The court heard that when a search warrant was carried out at Hannah’s home “a number of vapes and phone items were found”  and were later identified as coming from The Phone Store.

Solicitor Clare Russell, for Hannah, highlighted that a number of the items taken had subsequently been recovered and requested that the court seek a recovery value before sentencing.

She said: “These offences took place in a background of substance abuse.”

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald was told that Hannah had since been placed on a drug treatment and testing order (DTTO) and was now participating in a residential rehabilitation plan.

Sheriff says crime could merit jail

Sheriff MacDonald told Hannah, of Elizabeth Street, Nairn, “You have just pled guilty to two very serious charges amounting to in excess of £10,000 of other people’s items that you have taken.

“These are very serious and could quite easily merit a jail sentence.

“The only thing that is going to keep you out of jail is you getting on with your DTTO and complying with everything that is asked of you at Beechwood House.”

The case will call again next month for sentencing.

 