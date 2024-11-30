Aberdeen gunpoint rapist told he may never be freed from prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen gunpoint rapist told he may never be freed from prison

A judge said if Nathan Sim, 20, was ever released he could "seriously endanger" the lives of the public.

By David McPhee
Nathan Sim was found guilty of rape and abduction at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
A man who abducted and raped a teenager in his Aberdeen flat could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Nathan Sim donned a black balaclava and pulled out an imitation handgun on his victim, who believed he was being given a place to sleep after he missed his bus home.

A jury of eight men and seven women took just over three hours to find Sim, 20, guilty of one charge of abduction and a second charge of rape following a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen last August.

Today he appeared at the same court and was told by Judge Graham Buchanan that he would not be released from prison until experts deemed it safe.

The judge told the sex offender: “In light of the extreme nature of the crimes which you committed, your record offending, and the risk factors which have been identified, I’m satisfied that there is a likelihood that, if at liberty, you would seriously endanger the lives or physical or psychological wellbeing of members of the public at large.”

Nathan Sim abducted and raped a teenager. Image: DC Thomson.

During the trial, jurors heard disturbing testimony from Sim’s victim, who said his attacker wore a black balaclava and beat him with the butt of the gun, which he believed to be real.

He stated that he repeatedly “begged” Sim to stop, but that his rapist seemed to “enjoy” watching him suffer.

“I didn’t know if I was getting out or not – I was really scared,” he told the jury.

Ordeal lasted six hours

“[Sim] said he wouldn’t let me out because he thought I would go to the police.”

The man said Sim filmed the assault on his mobile phone as he pleaded with him to stop, to which he replied: “I don’t care”.

“I felt at that point my whole manhood was ripped away from me,” the victim said.

He told jurors that Sim then sexually assaulted and orally raped him during a horrific ordeal that lasted more than six hours.

The man stated that Sim forced him into a shower on two occasions to wash his body and destroy any potential evidence of his crimes.

Judge Buchanan told Sim that this decision meant he would only ever be released into the community of the Parole Board for Scotland can be satisfied “that public safety will not be endangered” by releasing him.

‘It is possible that you may never be released’

“For the rest of your life you will be subject to continuing risk management and close supervision,” he said.

“The law requires me to set a minimum term of detention, this is no more than the minimum period which you must serve in custody before the parole board can in the future consider your case.

“I wish to stress that this is no more than a minimum period and it should not be thought by you or anyone that it in any sense reflects my view of when you should be released.

“Given the level of risk which you present to the public, it is possible that you may never be released.”

As well as imposing the life-long restriction order, Judge Buchanan sentenced Sim to a minimum sentence of four years before he could be considered for parole and placed him on the sex offenders register for life.

 