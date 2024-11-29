Serial Inverness rapist who blames victim locked up for eight years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serial Inverness rapist who blames victim locked up for eight years

A judge told Alastair Coote: "There is only one person to blame for your predicament and that is yourself."

By James Mulholland
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh.
A victim-blaming rapist who spent more than a decade subjecting a woman to repeated rapes and sexual assaults has been jailed for eight years.

Alastair Coote, 61, assaulted the female, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between April 2008 and June 2022 at locations in Inverness and Ross-shire,.

Coote, a prisoner of HMP Inverness, was convicted on charges of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting the woman at a trial earlier this year.

Judge Lord Renucci deferred sentence on Coote to obtain a report on his background and the accused appeared, via video link, on Friday at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Defence advocate Colin Neilson told Lord Renucci that his client maintained he was innocent of any wrongdoing.

‘He is a good and loyal friend’

The lawyer also submitted a number of character references to the court detailing what some people thought about Coote.

He added: “He has led a good productive life. He is a good and loyal friend.”

Lord Renucci told Coote that he had to go to prison for his crimes.

He added: “It is clear from the terms of the Criminal Justice Social Work Report that you show no remorse for your actions and demonstrate little insight into what you have done.

“You seek to blame your victim. There is only one person to blame for your predicament and that is yourself.

“There is no alternative to a significant custodial sentence given the serious nature and number of charges involved.”

Coote was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

 