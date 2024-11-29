Skye man GUILTY of murder and attempted murders after shotgun revenge spree

A Skye man accused of murdering his brother-in-law and attempting to murder three other people was this afternoon found guilty of all charges.

Finlay MacDonald, 41, had denied murdering John MacKinnon at his home at Teangue, on Skye, on August 10 2022, by firing a shotgun at him.

He also denied attempting to murder his wife Rowena, 34, on the same day at the family home at Tarskavaig, on Skye, by repeatedly stabbing her.

He further denied attempting to murder retired osteopath John MacKenzie and his wife Fay, both 65, at their home in the village of Dornie, in Ross-shire, on the same date by discharging a shotgun at them.

Mr MacKinnon’s wife, Lyn-Anne MacKinnon, said her brother walked into their home carrying a shotgun and she heard the sound of gunshots.

In evidence, she said: “As I walked the steps from the car to the door I heard bangs. I walked into the kitchen and found John. At that point, he was still upright. He was groaning.”

Before that killing, MacDonald had repeatedly his wife Rowena at the family home at Tarskavaig.

The mother-of-four told the jury she was getting ready to leave for work when the alleged attack began.

She said MacDonald unfolded the knife and began using it to attack her.

She was asked where he stabbed her and replied: “Everywhere he could.”

Following the shotgun murder, MacDonald drove to the mainland village of Dornie and turned his shotgun on Mr and Mrs MacKenzie.

On day four of the trial, Mr MacKenzie told the jury that he was lying on top of his wife to protect her when MacDonald opened fire and shot him in the back.

He said: “I lay on top of her to protect her and then he shot me in the back. The struggle for the gun occurred after that. I got up, took the gun off him.”

He said: “When I got up to tackle him Fay would have been on the floor in the shower. My thought was if I had the gun underneath he couldn’t get it”.